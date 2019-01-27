Howard Schultz makes Twitter debut amid 2020 speculation

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on Sunday made his Twitter debut amid speculation that he will launch a bid as an independent during the 2020 presidential election.

"It feels good to be here," Schultz tweeted, the first post since he created the Twitter in 2012. "My hope is to share my truth, listen to yours, build trust, and focus on things that can make us better."

"It feels good to be here," Schultz tweeted, the first post since he created the Twitter in 2012. "My hope is to share my truth, listen to yours, build trust, and focus on things that can make us better."

Schultz's Twitter followers more than doubled after the tweet, from around 3,000 on Saturday to almost 6,500 by Sunday evening, according to a cached version of the webpage.

He later tweeted that he is "seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent."

He later tweeted that he is "seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent."

Schultz, a frequent critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpBillionaire investor says he'd back primary challenger to Trump: report Trump donates 0,000 from salary to alcoholism research How the government will reopen MORE, said in an interview on Sunday that he is exploring a 2020 bid for president as an independent.

“We're living at a most fragile time,” Schultz told CBS News's "60 Minutes."

“Not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics," Schultz said.

The billionaire businessman left the executive position at Starbucks last year, while not giving a reason at the time for his departure. In an interview at the time, Schultz suggested that a CEO with international experience would be more qualified to serve than the head of a private company.

Some Democrats have raised concerns about Schultz's possible bid, saying that it could hand the presidency to Trump.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D), who earlier this month announced that he will launch a presidential bid in 2020, on CNN's "State of the Union" urged Schultz to reconsider.

Schultz "would provide Donald Trump with his best hope of getting reelected," Castro said. "[Trump's] only hope, if things stay the same, is to get a third-party [candidate] to siphon off votes."