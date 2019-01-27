Howard Schultz says he's 'seriously considering' 2020 bid as 'centrist independent'

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on Sunday said that he is "seriously considering" a 2020 presidential bid as a "centrist independent."

"I love our country, and I am seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent," Schultz tweeted after making his Twitter debut earlier on Sunday.

"This moment is like no other," Schultz wrote, linking to his website. "Our two parties are more divided than ever. Let’s discuss how we can come together to create opportunities for more people. # ReimagineUS."

Schultz in an interview with The New York Times published Sunday confirmed that he is preparing a bid. He said he will make his final decision after a three-month book tour starting soon.

“Republicans and Democrats alike — who no longer see themselves as part of the far extreme of the far right and the far left — are looking for a home,” Schultz told the Times. “The word ‘independent,’ for me, is simply a designation on the ballot.”

Schultz during the interview responded to Democratic critics who say an independent bid could hand the presidency to Trump. Schultz insisted he is not considering entering the race to be a "spoiler."