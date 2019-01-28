Schultz 'unfazed' by pushback to 2020 candidacy by Dems

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on Sunday said he's "unfazed" by the criticism he received on social media after his announcement that he is considering an independent bid for the White House in 2020.

Schultz told Axios following his announcement in an interview with "60 Minutes" that some Democrats would be upset if he runs, but he is unconcerned about winning "the Twitter primary."

"I'm putting myself in a position that I know is going to create hate, anger, disenfranchisement from friends, from Democrats," Schultz said.

"I believe that lifelong Democrats and lifelong Republicans are looking for a home, and they're not spending hours and hours on Twitter," he added.

Schultz said in a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday night that he's "seriously thinking of running for president" as a "centrist independent."

The former Starbucks head took to Twitter to share that sentiment on Sunday night, where he was met with thousands of replies from users urging him not to enter the race. Many expressed concerns that an independent bid could siphon votes from a Democratic candidate, and boost President Trump Donald John TrumpPatricia Arquette thanks Mueller at SAG Awards Worker fired from Trump golf course says Trump knew undocumented people were employed Trump rips into Fox News over shutdown, border wall coverage MORE's reelection chances.

I love our country, and I am seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent. — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) January 28, 2019

A number of Democrats have already entered the 2020 race, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris says 'foreign powers infecting the White House like malware' Kamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Kamala Harris kicks off presidential bid in Oakland MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKamala Harris says 'foreign powers infecting the White House like malware' Kamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Kamala Harris kicks off presidential bid in Oakland MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKamala Harris says 'foreign powers infecting the White House like malware' Kamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Kamala Harris kicks off presidential bid in Oakland MORE (D-N.Y.). The Democratic primary field is expected to be the largest in history with more than two dozen hopefuls reportedly mulling a bid.