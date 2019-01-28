Kamala Harris recruits key staff for Iowa caucuses

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris says 'foreign powers infecting the White House like malware' Kamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Kamala Harris kicks off presidential bid in Oakland MORE (D-Calif.) this week recruited key staff for the Iowa caucuses as she officially launches her 2020 presidential bid.

Harris over the weekend named Deirdre DeJear as her campaign chairwoman in Iowa, according to CNN. Harris previously campaigned for DeJear, who lost her bid to become Hawkeye state's Secretary of State last year.

Harris on Monday is also set to name Democratic organizer Will Dubbs to lead her organizing efforts ahead of the Iowa caucuses, CNN reported. Dubbs previously worked as an organizer during former President Obama's campaign and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDNC should be cautious about overemphasizing debates, as Trump may skip them in 2020 Stone indictment isolates Trump confidant Clinton not ruling out running in 2020: report MORE's bid in 2016.

Dubbs organized in Iowa for Clinton three years ago and has led campaigns for Democrats in key states including Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

The hirings come as the contenders in the crowded field of potential Democratic candidates seek to bring on top-notch political talent to boost their campaigns.

Harris's hires come just before she participates in a CNN town hall in Iowa on Monday night.

Harris on Sunday officially launched her bid for the presidency in 2020, kicking off her campaign with a speech touting unity and equality.

“With faith in God, with fidelity to country and with the fighting spirit I got from my mother, I stand before you today to announce my candidacy for president of the United States," she said Sunday during a rally in Oakland, Calif., her hometown.

Her campaign slogan is "Kamala Harris for the People."

The California senator is joining what is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary field. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) have each launched presidential exploratory committees, while former Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro (D) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) have officially launched bids.