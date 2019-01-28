Former two-time Clinton delegate backing Harris in 2020

A former two-time delegate for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDNC should be cautious about overemphasizing debates, as Trump may skip them in 2020 Stone indictment isolates Trump confidant Clinton not ruling out running in 2020: report MORE says he will back Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris says 'foreign powers infecting the White House like malware' Kamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Kamala Harris kicks off presidential bid in Oakland MORE's (D-Calif.) presidential bid in 2020.

Roger Salazar on Monday pledged his support for Harris in response to an article about Clinton advisers floating a third potential run in 2020 for the former Democratic presidential nominee.

"No," Salazar tweeted. "I was a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton and was a DNCC delegate for her twice. For 2020, I’m supporting @KamalaHarris for President. #ForThePeople."

No. I was a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton and was a DNCC delegate for her twice. For 2020, I’m supporting @KamalaHarris for President. #ForThePeople https://t.co/IFPJRF8ZHR — Roger Salazar (@RogerSalazar) January 28, 2019

Salazar is a former California Democratic Party spokesman and also worked for the Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonWhat actually happens when ads are pulled over political controversy Partisan squabbles degrade public servants — at America’s risk Six GOP senators vote to end shutdown without wall funding MORE White House and then-Vice President Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreWill a Democratic woman break the glass ceiling in 2020? Cybersecurity of our nuclear systems needs to be a top priority Dem introduces bills to eliminate Electoral College, stop presidents from pardoning themselves MORE’s presidential campaign in 2000, according to his profile page.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) also endorsed Harris for president in the 2020 election on Monday, saying she "embraces the future."

"Known Kamala for many years & worked together on various issues," Lieu, a progressive Democrat, tweeted. "She embraces the future, not the past, and is the person we need to move America forward."

Harris on Sunday officially launched her bid for the presidency with a speech touting equality in Oakland, Calif., that drew thousands of attendees.

Her campaign slogan is "Kamala Harris: For the People."