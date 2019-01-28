House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020

The House Democrats’ campaign arm on Monday unveiled its initial list of Republican targets as Democrats work to protect their House majority in 2020.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced it’ll initially focus on 33 GOP-held districts that range from key swing districts to districts that President Trump Donald John TrumpPatricia Arquette thanks Mueller at SAG Awards Worker fired from Trump golf course says Trump knew undocumented people were employed Trump rips into Fox News over shutdown, border wall coverage MORE easily carried in 2016 but now may be within reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee is also putting targets on two GOP lawmakers under federal indictment, including Reps. Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterWhat a year it’s been: A month-by-month look back at 2018's biggest stories Bipartisan lawmakers unveil bill to tighten some campaign rules California dreamin’ in the 2020 presidential race MORE (Calif.) and Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsThe Memo: Pelosi ups ante in Trump showdown Pelosi tells Trump no State of the Union on Tuesday What a year it’s been: A month-by-month look back at 2018's biggest stories MORE (N.Y.).

The DCCC has also singled out freshman Rep. Ross Spano Vincent (Ross) Ross SpanoHere are the lawmakers who will forfeit their salaries during the shutdown MORE (R-Fla.), who acknowledged after his election in November that he “may have been in violation” of campaign finance law by using $180,000 in loans from friends for his congressional campaign.

The DCCC will also be targeting the three GOP lawmakers remaining in districts won by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDNC should be cautious about overemphasizing debates, as Trump may skip them in 2020 Stone indictment isolates Trump confidant Clinton not ruling out running in 2020: report MORE in 2016: Reps. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdA law enforcement solution to security on the Southern border José Andrés-led effort feeds over 11,000 federal workers in one day during shutdown House votes on 10th bill to reopen government MORE (Texas), John Katko John Michael KatkoHouse votes on 10th bill to reopen government On The Money: Shutdown Day 25 | Dems reject White House invite for talks | Leaders nix recess with no deal | McConnell blocks second House Dem funding bill | IRS workers called back for tax-filing season | Senate bucks Trump on Russia sanctions Latest funding bill to reopen the government fails in House MORE (N.Y.) and Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickGOP rep will ‘probably’ support measure to back Paris climate pact House votes on 10th bill to reopen government House does redo vote on bill to reopen government MORE (Pa.).

“We have a clear path to expanding our Democratic Majority, and by putting our plans in motion earlier in the cycle than ever before, we are demonstrating to Democrats across the country that the political arm of House Democrats is operating in high gear from the start,” said DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosProgressives to target Dem reps in 2020 primary fights GOP maps out early 2020 strategy to retake House Dem rep: ‘Partial wall’ is fine MORE.

“By recruiting the best candidates, raising the resources needed to equip them with top-notch campaigns, and drawing a clear contrast between our work to strengthen hardworking families with the Washington Republicans’ agenda of blocking progress, we will build a Majority that lasts well into the future.”

Still, Democrats will be tasked with defending their newly won House majority, which includes dozens of challenging districts that have a history of trending more Republican. They’ll also be fighting to protect the 31 districts that Trump carried in 2016.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) will be playing offense in those 31 districts as well as looking to protect the three GOP lawmakers in Clinton districts.

Republicans will also be looking to rebound in many of these suburban districts where Trump remains unpopular among many female and college-educated voters.

Here’s the DCCC’s full list of 33 GOP targets:

Arizona’s 6th District: Rep. Dave Schweikert

California’s 22nd District: Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesBlack Caucus sees power grow with new Democratic majority Nunes's 2018 Dem challenger launches voting rights group Democrats: Concentrate on defeating, not impeaching MORE

California’s 50th District: Rep. Duncan Hunter

Colorado’s 3rd District: Rep. Scott Tipton Scott R. TiptonWhen it comes to drone tech, wildfire officials need the rights tools for the job Americans want to protect public lands, Congress should listen Two GOP Reps questioned by Israeli police during visit to holy site: report MORE

Florida’s 15th District: Rep. Ross Spano

Florida’s 18th District: Rep. Brian Mast Brian Jeffrey MastDems introducing bill to raise minimum age to buy assault-style weapons Florida congressman welcomes his fourth child House Dems make gun control action an early priority MORE

Georgia’s 7th District: Rep. Rob Woodall

Iowa’s 4th District: Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingS.E. Cupp calls out Trump for governing for a ‘wall porn crowd’ Steve King addresses white nationalist controversy in town hall White House immigration agenda hurts Senate Republicans in 2020 MORE

Illinois’s 13th District: Rep. Rodney Davis Rodney Lee DavisGOP lawmakers offer several locations for Trump address GOP lawmaker confronted by passenger for flying first class amid shutdown On The Money: Shutdown Day 25 | Dems reject White House invite for talks | Leaders nix recess with no deal | McConnell blocks second House Dem funding bill | IRS workers called back for tax-filing season | Senate bucks Trump on Russia sanctions MORE

Indiana’s 5th District: Rep. Susan Brooks Susan Wiant BrooksElise Stefanik seeks to tackle GOP’s women ‘crisis’ ahead of 2020 Here are the lawmakers who will forfeit their salaries during the shutdown GOP rep says government needs to help telecom industry invest in 5G MORE

Kentucky’s 6th District: Rep. Andy Barr

Michigan’s 6th District: Rep. Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonBiden allies say he doesn’t have to rush into race Criticism of Biden bipartisanship exactly what’s wrong with U.S. politics Biden brushes off criticism of his praise for Republicans: 'I don't know how you get anything done' without working together MORE

Minnesota’s 1st District: Rep. Jim Hagedorn James Lee HagedornHouse Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 MORE

Missouri’s 2nd District: Rep. Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerGOP scrambles to prevent shutdown after right-wing insurrection Congress must restrain power of new consumer financial director GOP congresswoman says she opted out of NRCC run because McCarthy had 'a different plan' MORE

North Carolina’s 2nd District: Rep. George Holding

North Carolina’s 9th District: Open

North Carolina’s 13th District: Rep. Ted Budd

Nebraska’s 2nd District: Rep. Don Bacon

New York’s 1st District: Rep. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinOmar, Tlaib come under fire from GOP GOP rep suggests congressional pay should be revoked during shutdown GOP lawmaker accuses Dems of 'empowering' anti-Semitism MORE

New York’s 2nd District: Rep. Peter King

New York’s 24th District: Rep. John Katko

New York’s 27th District: Rep. Chris Collins

Ohio’s 1st District: Rep. Steve Chabot

Pennsylvania’s 1st District: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick

Pennsylvania’s 10th District: Rep. Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryHouse passes bill expressing support for NATO McCarthy, allies retaliate against Freedom Caucus leader Live coverage: House elects new Speaker as Dems take charge MORE

Pennsylvania’s 16th District: Rep. Mike Kelly George (Mike) Joseph KellyBlack Caucus sees power grow with new Democratic majority GOP lawmaker Mike Kelly wins reelection in Pennsylvania WaPo fact-checker accuses Republicans of misleading voters about fact-checks MORE

Texas’s 10th District: Rep. Mike McCaul

Texas’s 21st District: Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyHouse passes bill expressing support for NATO House Freedom Caucus calls for Congress to work on shutdown through break On The Money: Trump says he won't declare emergency 'so fast' | Shutdown poised to become longest in history | Congress approves back pay for workers | More federal unions sue over shutdown MORE

Texas’s 22nd District: Rep. Pete Olson Peter (Pete) Graham OlsonBipartisan bill would give government workers access to retirement funds amid shutdown Here are the lawmakers who will forfeit their salaries during the shutdown Privacy legislation could provide common ground for the newly divided Congress MORE

Texas’s 23nd District: Rep. Will Hurd

Texas’s 24 District: Rep. Kenny Marchant Kenny Ewell MarchantPuerto Ricans may have elected Rick Scott and other midterm surprises Rise of big cities push Texas to swing-state territory — maybe by 2020 Midterm results shake up national map MORE

Texas’s 31st District: Rep. John Carter John Rice CarterProgressives to target Dem reps in 2020 primary fights Puerto Ricans may have elected Rick Scott and other midterm surprises Rise of big cities push Texas to swing-state territory — maybe by 2020 MORE

Washington’s 3rd District: Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerHouse votes on 10th bill to reopen government House does redo vote on bill to reopen government Latest funding bill to reopen the government fails in House MORE