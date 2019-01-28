Ex-Obama adviser joins Schultz team amid 2020 speculation

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has hired an ex-aide to former President Obama as the businessman considers whether to run for the presidency in 2020, according to media reports.

The former aide, Bill Burton, was the national press secretary for Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and later served as deputy White House press secretary. Burton also co-founded Priorities USA, a pro-Obama super PAC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The addition of Burton to Schultz's team was reported Monday by CNBC and Washington Post political reporter Robert Costa.

NEWS: Former Obama WH adviser Bill Burton is joining Howard Schultz’s team as a top aide and communications strategist, per two people familiar with the hire. Burton was unavail for comment, Schultz spokes declined to comment. — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 28, 2019

Officials from Schultz's campaign and Priorities USA did not immediately reply to requests for comment from The Hill.

Schultz said in an interview that aired Sunday on "60 Minutes" that he is "seriously thinking" about making a presidential bid in 2020 as a "centrist independent."

He also confirmed that he is considering running in an interview with The New York Times published Sunday and on Twitter, where he wrote that he is "seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent."

In another tweet Sunday, Schultz wrote that Democrats and Republicans are "more divided than ever."

"This moment is like no other. Our two parties are more divided than ever. Let’s discuss how we can come together to create opportunities for more people," he tweeted.