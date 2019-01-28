Schultz says he won’t respond to Trump’s ‘childish’ tweet

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said Monday that he doesn't plan to respond to remarks President Trump Donald John TrumpPatricia Arquette thanks Mueller at SAG Awards Worker fired from Trump golf course says Trump knew undocumented people were employed Trump rips into Fox News over shutdown, border wall coverage MORE made on Twitter saying Schultz doesn't have the "guts" to run for president.

Schultz, during an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin at a Barnes & Noble in New York, called Trump's tweet "childish."

“I’m not going to respond to that. It’s childish. I’m not trying to win the Twitter primary,” Schultz said.

Trump sent the tweet Monday morning after Schultz said Sunday during an interview with "60 Minutes" that he is seriously considering running for the president as an independent in 2020.

"Howard Schultz doesn’t have the 'guts' to run for President! Watched him on @60Minutes last night and I agree with him that he is not the 'smartest person.' Besides, America already has that! I only hope that Starbucks is still paying me their rent in Trump Tower!" Trump tweeted.

Schultz blasted Trump during the "60 Minutes" interview, calling him not qualified to serve as president. He also said that both Democrats and Republicans are "consistently not doing what is necessary on behalf of the American people."

Some Democrats have expressed concern that Schultz's possible independent bid would benefit Trump by taking votes away from the Democratic presidential nominee.

During Schultz's interview with CNBC on Monday, he said he doesn't intend to "do anything" to help Trump remain in office but added that he believes he could win if he runs.

Q: Would you drop out if polls showed you would help Trump win?



Schultz: "If I decide to run for pres as an independent, I will believe, and I will have the conviction and courage to believe, that I will win…I certainly will not do anything to put DT back in the Oval Office." — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) January 29, 2019

A heckler shouted at him during the event, urging Schultz not to run.

"Don't help elect Trump, you egotistical, billionaire asshole," the person could be heard saying.