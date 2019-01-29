Author Marianne Williamson running for 2020 Dem nomination

Author and activist Marianne Williamson has announced a bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, joining a crowded field of candidates.

Williamson, who launched her campaign at an event in Los Angeles late Monday, called on voters to have a "meaningful conversation" about potential political solutions and described the current national discourse as "shallow."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to engage voters in a more meaningful conversation about America," she said in a statement.

"About our history, about how each of us fit into it, and how to create a sustainable future," she continued. "Our national challenges are deep, but our political conversation is shallow. My campaign is for people who want to dig deeper into the questions we face as a nation, and deeper into finding the answers."

Williamson, who wrote the 1992 bestseller "A Return To Love," did not directly address President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls for global warming to 'come back' amid winter storm Meadows re-elected House Freedom Caucus chairman Schultz says he won’t respond to Trump’s ‘childish’ tweet MORE in her first video advertisement on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying her election was about more than "defeating a candidate here or defeating a candidate there."

"They have so many lined up behind any that we might defeat, in order to override the real assaults...we need to do more than fight," she said.

We have to fall in love again with what this country can mean. https://t.co/esuOA4ILj0 #marianne2020 pic.twitter.com/QqgKmR22uq — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 29, 2019

A campaign website, launched for Williamson when she announced her exploratory committee last year, does not yet list policy issues the author plans to support.

Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris endorses Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ The Memo: Divisions linger in Trump World over ‘emergency’ gambit The Hill's 12:30 Report: Funding talks, round two | Trump says another shutdown 'certainly' possible | Trump mocks Starbucks CEO over 2020 talk MORE (Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKamala Harris endorses Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ Former two-time Clinton delegate backing Harris in 2020 Ted Lieu endorses Kamala Harris for president: 'She embraces the future' MORE (Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKamala Harris endorses Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ Former two-time Clinton delegate backing Harris in 2020 Ted Lieu endorses Kamala Harris for president: 'She embraces the future' MORE (N.Y.) are among the Democrats who have either announced they are running in 2020 or formed exploratory committees.