Steyer ramps up impeachment campaign with staff hires in key districts

Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer is expanding his campaign to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls for global warming to 'come back' amid winter storm Meadows re-elected House Freedom Caucus chairman Schultz says he won’t respond to Trump’s ‘childish’ tweet MORE.

The liberal former hedge fund manager will deploy paid staffers to two districts represented by House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealTop Dem: Impeachment of Trump 'certainly not appropriate right now' Most Americans say new Dem majority should publicize Trump tax returns: poll The Hill's Morning Report — McConnell tells Pence shutdown must end MORE (D-Mass.) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerRep. Sheila Jackson Lee to step down as CBC Foundation chair amid lawsuit Airbnb is doing the Democrats' dirty work BuzzFeed story has more to say about media than the president MORE (D-N.Y.) as early as next week, according to a person familiar with the plans.

In all, Steyer’s Need to Impeach campaign is targeting five districts represented by key House committee chairs, including Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffCohen to testify to House Intel behind closed doors Stone indictment isolates Trump confidant Schiff: I think Stone is going to need a much better defense MORE (D-Calif.), Oversight Committee Chair Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsCohen to testify to House Intel behind closed doors Big pharma’s actions speak louder than words Top Dem: Impeachment of Trump 'certainly not appropriate right now' MORE (D-Md.) and Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersThis week: Congress pivots to preventing second shutdown On The Money: Shutdown Day 33 | Fight over State of the Union | Pelosi tells Trump no speech on Tuesday | Trump teases 'alternative' address | Trump adviser warns shutdown could hurt growth | Mulvaney seeks list of vulnerable programs Why Ocasio-Cortez should make flood insurance reform a priority MORE (D-Calif.).

The plan, deemed “Operation Accountability,” is part of a $40 million investment in the impeachment effort Steyer announced earlier this month. Steyer is expected to roll out the effort on Tuesday during a news conference in Washington.

In addition to the staffing moves, Need to Impeach is also slated to release a slew of digital ads in each district urging people to sign onto the group’s petition calling for Trump’s removal from office and putting pressure on lawmakers to take up impeachment proceedings.

Steyer, a wealthy former hedge fund manager turned activist, launched Need to Impeach last year, alleging that Trump’s conduct warranted his removal from office. The group’s petition has so far garnered more than 7 million signatures.

Steyer was once considered a possible contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. He announced earlier this month that he would not launch a campaign for the White House and would instead redouble his efforts to impeach Trump.

"I said all last year that I was going to try and do whatever I consider the most differentially positive thing I could do. I think Mr. Trump is the biggest threat to our country in a generation," Steyer said in an interview with The Hill last week.

"I really just want to do the right thing," he added. "I want to finish the job."

But those efforts have so far floundered in Washington, where congressional leaders have been loath to raise the prospect of impeachment out of concerns that doing so could isolate more moderate voters and energize Trump’s conservative base.

Kevin Mack, the lead strategist for Need to Impeach, said that with Democrats now in control of the House, Need to Impeach and its backers have more room to lobby Democratic lawmakers directly.

“We’ve been asking them to step up and do the right thing for a year,” Mack said. “Now, they have the Speaker’s gavel, they have the majority to do it.”

Steyer’s planned announcement on Tuesday comes days after Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneStone heading to DC court in Mueller saga’s latest twist Acting AG: Mueller probe is 'close to being completed' Sanders dodges question about pardon for Stone MORE, an informal adviser to Trump, was arrested at his home in Florida and charged with obstruction of justice, making false statements and witness tampering in special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Stone is set to appear in court on Tuesday in Washington for his arraignment. He is expected to plead not guilty.