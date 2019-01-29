Poll shows few Democrats have picked a candidate, suggesting wide-open race

More than half of Democrats polled by The Washington Post and ABC did not provide a name when asked who they'd support in next year's presidential primary, suggesting a wide-open race for the right to take on president Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenFormer two-time Clinton delegate backing Harris in 2020 Ted Lieu endorses Kamala Harris for president: 'She embraces the future' Trump: Ex-Starbucks CEO Schultz 'doesn't have the guts to run for president' MORE took 9 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris endorses Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ The Memo: Divisions linger in Trump World over ‘emergency’ gambit The Hill's 12:30 Report: Funding talks, round two | Trump says another shutdown 'certainly' possible | Trump mocks Starbucks CEO over 2020 talk MORE (D-Calif.) won 8 percent support in the new poll released Tuesday.

But no other candidates cleared 5 percent support, and 56 percent of respondents did not name a candidate.

Biden has yet to decide on whether to run in 2020, while Harris declared her campaign earlier this month.

Among other candidates who have declared, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKamala Harris endorses Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ Former two-time Clinton delegate backing Harris in 2020 Ted Lieu endorses Kamala Harris for president: 'She embraces the future' MORE (D-Mass.) received 2 percent of support while Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKamala Harris endorses Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ Former two-time Clinton delegate backing Harris in 2020 Ted Lieu endorses Kamala Harris for president: 'She embraces the future' MORE (D-N.Y.) and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro received less than one percent.

The poll did suggest Trump is vulnerable for defeat.

Fifty-six percent of all American surveyed would “definitely not vote for" Trump if he is the Republican nominee, including 59 percent of independents and 64 percent of women.

Fourteen percent of all respondents said they would consider voting for Trump, and 28 percent said they definitely would.

Nearly one-in-three Republicans said they would like to nominate someone other than Trump.

The Post-ABC poll surveyed 1,001 adults between Jan. 21 and 24. The margin of error for the sample is 5.5 points.