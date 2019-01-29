Jeff Flake says he will not run for president, signs on as CBS contributor

Former Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeDNC should be cautious about overemphasizing debates, as Trump may skip them in 2020 RNC votes to give Trump 'undivided support' ahead of 2020 White House immigration agenda hurts Senate Republicans in 2020 MORE (R-Ariz.) announced Tuesday morning that he would not run for the White House in 2020.

“I have always said that I do hope that there is a Republican who challenges the president in the primary. I still hope that somebody does, but that somebody won't be me. I will not be a candidate,” Flake said on “CBS This Morning.”

Flake, a frequent critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls for global warming to 'come back' amid winter storm Meadows re-elected House Freedom Caucus chairman Schultz says he won’t respond to Trump’s ‘childish’ tweet MORE, had been floated as a possible 2020 contender to challenge the president for the Republican Party nomination.

“It’s a difficult path anyway. The [Republican National Committee] and the president’s campaign are now melded, they’re trying to do everything they can to squelch any opposition," Flake said.

"I still hope that some, and some are still talking about it, do run, I think that that’s healthy and I’m not a fan of this president. But that won’t be me,” he added.

Flake, in November, hadn't yet ruled out a run, emphasizing that someone in the party needs to run against him.

"I've not ruled it out. I've not ruled it in. Just, somebody needs to run," Flake told reporters on Friday.

Flake, who supported many of the Trump administration’s policies during his tenure in the Senate, has had a contentious relationship with the president since the 2016 campaign, when Flake confronted the then-candidate for his criticisms of Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainMeghan McCain: I don’t hate America but I just hate it without John McCain's leadership Criticism of Biden bipartisanship exactly what’s wrong with U.S. politics White House immigration agenda hurts Senate Republicans in 2020 MORE (R-Ariz.).

Flake, during his interview Tuesday, added that he is joining CBS News as a contributor.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), a frequent critic of Trump’s and considered by many to be a moderate, has been floated as a possible 2020 challenger to Trump. Kasich, who has already run for president twice, said in November that he was “very seriously” considering a White House bid.

Asked in November who else within the party should be in the "conversation" about a primary challenge to the president, Flake pointed to Kasich and Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseWhy every nominee should be asked about their faith and public life Ocasio-Cortez returns to 'The Late Show' on Monday On The Money: Shutdown Day 26 | Pelosi calls on Trump to delay State of the Union | Cites 'security concerns' | DHS chief says they can handle security | Waters lays out agenda | Senate rejects effort to block Trump on Russia sanctions MORE (Neb.).