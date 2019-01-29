Ocasio-Cortez fundraises off report some Dems want her primaried

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezKamala Harris endorses Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ Hillicon Valley: US files criminal charges against Huawei | Facebook unveils new plans to crack down on misinformation | Ocasio-Cortez hits tech giants over event with climate skeptics Overnight Energy: Trump hits Venezuela's state-owned oil company with new sanctions | EPA boasts of 2018 accomplishments | Ocasio-Cortez presses tech giants on climate MORE (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday sent out a fundraising email to supporters after The Hill reported that some Democrats hope the progressive freshman lawmaker faces a primary challenge in 2020.

“We expected pushback. Today we got it,” campaign manager Rebecca Rodriguez reportedly wrote in the email.

“We always knew the establishment would stand in our way,” she said. “We just didn’t expect them to come after us so hard and so fast.”

Rodriguez asked supporters to donate at least $3 to the Ocasio-Cortez 2020 campaign to help “fight back against any primary challenge the establishment throws our way.”

The Hill reported earlier Tuesday that a Democratic legislator who spoke anonymously is pushing local politicians to find an opponent for Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist who has ruffled plenty of Capitol Hill feathers after her election last year.

“What I have recommended to the New York delegation is that you find her a primary opponent and make her a one-term congressperson,” the lawmaker said. “You’ve got numerous council people and state legislators who’ve been waiting 20 years for that seat.”

Ocasio-Cortez fired back at those comments on Twitter, saying they show “how disconnected” Washington insiders can be.

“That broken mentality, that public office is something you wait in line for, instead of earning through hard organizing, is exactly what voters want to change,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez has supported progressive groups that threaten to bring primary challengers to sitting politicians after herself unseating then-Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in a 2018 primary.