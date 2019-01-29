Garcetti won't run for president

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will not run for president in 2020, quashing speculation that he could be the next candidate to enter an increasingly crowded Democratic primary field.

News of Garcetti’s decision was first reported by Politico. A source close to the Los Angeles mayor confirmed the decision to The Hill. An adviser to Garcetti did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision not to seek the Democratic nomination in 2020 came a week after Garcetti notched a political victory when he struck a deal with the Los Angeles teachers union to end a six-day strike that shut down schools and left more than 600,000 students in limbo.

Garcetti's decision also came days after another Californian, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris endorses Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ The Memo: Divisions linger in Trump World over ‘emergency’ gambit The Hill's 12:30 Report: Funding talks, round two | Trump says another shutdown 'certainly' possible | Trump mocks Starbucks CEO over 2020 talk MORE (D), officially kicked off her campaign for the White House on Sunday with a rally in Oakland.

Speculation that Garcetti was eyeing a presidential run had swirled for months. Garcetti was in Washington last week, where he was greeted by fellow mayors as a rock star in the making. Several mayors told The Hill they had private conversations with Garcetti, who appeared to be paving the way for a presidential bid.

Garcetti said during a press conference on Thursday that his decision had been put on hold by the teachers strike and that he did not have a specific timeline for announcing a potential campaign.

But he also used the press conference to tout his experience as mayor, arguing that the federal government could stand to learn from city officials how to tackle disagreements and reach compromises, keeping alive rumors that he was still considering a White House bid.

“Even if I don’t run, I hope that a lot of mayors do. Mayors know how to run things,” Garcetti said on Thursday. “I don’t think it’s a résumé anymore that fits into people’s preconceived notions.”

The Democratic primary field has grown increasingly crowded in recent weeks. So far, eight candidates have thrown their names into the running, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKamala Harris endorses Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ Former two-time Clinton delegate backing Harris in 2020 Ted Lieu endorses Kamala Harris for president: 'She embraces the future' MORE (D-N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKamala Harris endorses Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ Former two-time Clinton delegate backing Harris in 2020 Ted Lieu endorses Kamala Harris for president: 'She embraces the future' MORE (D-Mass.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardFormer two-time Clinton delegate backing Harris in 2020 Kamala Harris recruits key staff for Iowa caucuses Kamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' MORE (D-Hawaii).

Several other Democrats are expected to announce presidential bids of their own in the coming weeks.

Reid Wilson contributed.