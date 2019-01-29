Podesta tamps down Clinton 2020 chatter: 'She's not running'

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: US files criminal charges against Huawei | Facebook unveils new plans to crack down on misinformation | Ocasio-Cortez hits tech giants over event with climate skeptics House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 The Hill's 12:30 Report: Funding talks, round two | Trump says another shutdown 'certainly' possible | Trump mocks Starbucks CEO over 2020 talk MORE's former campaign chairman John Podesta on Tuesday tamped down on speculation that the former Democratic presidential nominee may seek another White House bid in 2020, calling the idea "media catnip" and stressing that Clinton "is not running."

"She says she's not running for president," Podesta said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

He added that the former secretary of State was currently "in Puerto Rico trying to help the people, that Donald Trump has abandoned, through the Clinton Foundation. Trying to bring some relief to the people of Puerto Rico."

"I take her at her word. She's not running for president," he said.

Podesta added that Democrats already "have a lot of great candidates out there right now."

"I think the Democratic primary will be a spirited one with a lot of great ideas coming forward," he said. "I think she would’ve been a great president, but that’s in the past."

Podesta's comments come after CNN White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny reported Sunday that Clinton hasn't ruled out making another bid for the White House in 2020.

"I’m told by three people that as recently as this week, she was telling people that look, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying 'look, I'm not closing the doors to this,'" Zeleny said during a roundtable on CNN's "Inside Politics."