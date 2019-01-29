Collins: I’m not prepared to endorse Trump for 2020

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate Republicans reintroduce bill to repeal the estate tax The Hill's Morning Report - Government is funded, but for how long? This week: Congress pivots to preventing second shutdown MORE (R-Maine) said Tuesday that she was not yet prepared to endorse President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls for global warming to 'come back' amid winter storm Meadows re-elected House Freedom Caucus chairman Schultz says he won’t respond to Trump’s ‘childish’ tweet MORE’s reelection bid in 2020.

The senator told PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff that she was focused on her own reelection in 2020 and was not paying much attention to the presidential campaign.

"I'm not prepared at this point to make that decision,” Collins said.

Woodruff asked if Collins would endorse the president between now and Election Day.

“I don’t know, I’m going to have to see what happens between now and then and look at what his record is,” Collins said. "I can’t imagine that I would endorse any of the Democrats who are running right now but I’m going to focus on 2020 in 2020.”

Collins said she is “neither ruling it in nor ruling it out” when it comes to endorsing a Republican challenger to Trump.

.@JudyWoodruff: "Are you, at this point, prepared to endorse President Trump?"@SenatorCollins: "I'm really focused on my own [re-election] campaign for 2020, and I really haven't focused on the presidential campaign. So, I'm not prepared at this point to make that decision." pic.twitter.com/b31DzPJ9L3 — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 29, 2019

The Maine Republican said last month that there was “nothing wrong” with Trump facing a primary challenge.

"I see nothing wrong with challengers," she said on CNN's "State of the Union." "That is part of our democratic system."

She has now become a top target for Democrats in 2020 after she provided her GOP colleagues with the crucial 50th vote needed to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughWhy the Second Amendment is problem for the Supreme Court Packing Supreme Court with more seats does nothing for democracy Calif. state lawmaker leaves GOP, blasts Trump MORE.

A fundraising effort to fund Collins’ future Democratic opponent raised more than $3.7 million.