Freshman Dem endorses Harris’s 2020 bid

Freshman Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillHouse Democrats march to Senate for shutdown votes 116th Congress breaks records for women, minority lawmakers Pro-business Dem group hits record membership MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGarcetti won't run for president Overnight Energy: New EPA policy would allow oil, gas polluters to avoid hefty fines | Agency challenges climate skepticism after Trump tweet | Zinke restored permits for ranchers whose case led to Oregon standoff Overnight Health Care — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — Grassley insists drug companies will testify on prices | Dems use hearing to hit GOP on pre-existing conditions | Bloomberg says 'Medicare for all' could bankrupt country MORE’s 2020 presidential bid, becoming the second member of Congress to endorse the California Democrat’s campaign.

“I am so thrilled to throw my support completely behind Sen. Harris,” Hill said in an appearance on MSNBC.

“She has been just an exceptional leader in the state of California, and I think she is exactly the kind of candidate that we need to show the right kind of vision that we should have for this country.”

Hill entered Congress this month after defeating two-term Rep. Steve Knight Stephen (Steve) Thomas KnightGOP trading fancy offices, nice views for life in minority Ryan casts doubt on 'bizarre' California election results Calif. congresswoman-elect bumps into Pelosi at airport MORE (R-Calif.) in November’s midterms.

Her endorsement comes just one day after fellow California Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuPelosi puts tight grip on talk of Trump impeachment Dems reintroduce bill to prevent nuclear first strike without congressional approval The Hill's Morning Report - White House digs in for round two of border wall fight MORE (D), an outspoken progressive and Trump opponent, announced his support for his home state senator.

“Known Kamala for many years & worked together on various issues,” Lieu tweeted Monday. “She embraces the future, not the past, and is the person we need to move America forward.”

Harris on Sunday officially launched her bid for the White House, kicking off her campaign in front of thousands of supporters in Oakland, Calif.

The California Democrat is seeking to capitalize on high early fundraising numbers and enthusiasm from the base before the Democratic primary field, which already includes a handful of other high-profile candidates, gets even more crowded.

It was reported last week that the Harris campaign raised more than $1.5 million in online donations in the 24 hours following her announced candidacy.

With the increased attention, recent polling has shown Harris moving up in the primary race among possible contenders which include former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKamala Harris was highest-rated single candidate town hall ever on CNN Poll shows few Democrats have picked a candidate, suggesting wide-open race Biden on 2020 decision: 'A lot closer than I was before Christmas' MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersEndless welfare benefits are not the answer to ending income inequality Kamala Harris was highest-rated single candidate town hall ever on CNN Kamala Harris endorses Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ MORE (I-Vt.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGarcetti won't run for president Kamala Harris was highest-rated single candidate town hall ever on CNN Warren goes after Schultz: Billionaires think the government works great 'the way it is' MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGarcetti won't run for president Kamala Harris: Violent attack on ‘Empire’ star is ‘attempted modern day lynching’ Kamala Harris was highest-rated single candidate town hall ever on CNN MORE (D-N.Y.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGarcetti won't run for president Tulsi Gabbard surprised aides with presidential announcement: report Kamala Harris was highest-rated single candidate town hall ever on CNN MORE (D-Hawaii) and others have already either formally declared their candidacy or suggested they intend to run in 2020.