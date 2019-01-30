'Morning Joe' host quizzes Howard Schultz on price of a box of Cheerios

MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski asked Howard Schultz, who's considering a run for president, how much a box of Cheerios costs early Wednesday, prompting criticism that she asked the former Starbucks CEO an unfair question.
"An 18-ounce box of Cheerios," Schultz, who has sad he's seriously mulling a bid as a "centrist independent," responded. "I don’t know. I don’t eat Cheerios."
Co-host Joe Scarborough joked that Schultz could ask the moderators about subjects, such as the budget for the Veterans Affairs Department, and that they could ask him about the price of cereal.
"It's four bucks," Brzezinski said.
An 18 ounce box of cheerios is listed for $6.89 on Amazon, though prices may vary depending on the store.
Brzezinski also asked Schultz why he was qualified to run for president and who he felt the best Republican and Democratic presidents were.
"It’s my life experience," Schultz said in response to the question about why he's qualified. "It’s what I’ve learned along the way. It’s sharing success. It’s recognizing that every business decision is not an economic one. And it’s an understanding, a real understanding that somebody has to restore the promise of America."
He listed Ronald Reagan as the best Republican president, adding that Franklin Delano Roosevelt was his favorite Democrat in the Oval Office.
It is unclear why Brzezinski decided to question Schultz about an 18 ounce box of cereal, and the query prompted many reactions from commentators.
Ben Shapiro, the editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, said that he buys "Cheerios regularly and have no idea" how much they cost.
"Because I just toss the box into the cart and then rack it all up on my credit card," he tweeted. "I’d guess I’m not alone."
I buy Cheerios regularly and have no idea, because I just toss the box into the cart and then rack it all up on my credit card. I’d guess I’m not alone. https://t.co/GR4fzTPcx3— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 30, 2019
"Honest Q. Did anyone reading this actually remember the shelf price of Cheerios?" John Noonan, a staffer for Sen. Tom CottonThomas (Tom) Bryant CottonSenate blocks White House-backed bill to end shutdown Congress gets tough on China over trade secrets On The Money: Shutdown Day 26 | Pelosi calls on Trump to delay State of the Union | Cites 'security concerns' | DHS chief says they can handle security | Waters lays out agenda | Senate rejects effort to block Trump on Russia sanctions MORE (R-Ark.), said. "I don't even eat Cheerios!"
hindsight and all that, but I'm Schultz I'm like "I don't eat cheerios. I start my day with a hot piping muffin and a tasty vanilla latte. Just click that Starbucks app for more."— John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 30, 2019
Media game of “Let’s paint the billionaire as unrelatable” is so dumb.— Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) January 30, 2019
Guess what?
I grew up in a middle class house, was a teacher for years, dug myself out of debt I accrued to make a career switch, & have no idea what Cheerios cost b/c...I don’t eat cereal. ✌️
So. Dumb. https://t.co/LpFwMtd4H7
He doesn’t know because cheerios taste like small pieces of cardboard. https://t.co/rLrCPmCOY4— Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) January 30, 2019
Schultz revealed earlier this week that he was considering an independent campaign for president in 2020, saying he is dissatisfied with increasing polarization between America's two main political parties.
“I am certainly prepared for the cynics and the naysayers to come out and say this cannot be done,” Schultz said during an interview at a New York City bookstore on Monday. “I don’t agree with them. I think it’s un-American to say it can’t be done."