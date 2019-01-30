'Morning Joe' host quizzes Howard Schultz on price of a box of Cheerios

MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski asked Howard Schultz, who's considering a run for president, how much a box of Cheerios costs early Wednesday, prompting criticism that she asked the former Starbucks CEO an unfair question.

"An 18-ounce box of Cheerios," Schultz, who has sad he's seriously mulling a bid as a "centrist independent," responded. "I don’t know. I don’t eat Cheerios."

Co-host Joe Scarborough joked that Schultz could ask the moderators about subjects, such as the budget for the Veterans Affairs Department, and that they could ask him about the price of cereal.

"It's four bucks," Brzezinski said.

An 18 ounce box of cheerios is listed for $6.89 on Amazon, though prices may vary depending on the store.

Brzezinski also asked Schultz why he was qualified to run for president and who he felt the best Republican and Democratic presidents were.

"It’s my life experience," Schultz said in response to the question about why he's qualified. "It’s what I’ve learned along the way. It’s sharing success. It’s recognizing that every business decision is not an economic one. And it’s an understanding, a real understanding that somebody has to restore the promise of America."

He listed Ronald Reagan as the best Republican president, adding that Franklin Delano Roosevelt was his favorite Democrat in the Oval Office.

It is unclear why Brzezinski decided to question Schultz about an 18 ounce box of cereal, and the query prompted many reactions from commentators.

Ben Shapiro, the editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, said that he buys "Cheerios regularly and have no idea" how much they cost.

"Because I just toss the box into the cart and then rack it all up on my credit card," he tweeted. "I’d guess I’m not alone."