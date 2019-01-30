DCCC chief of staff leaves committee after two months

The chief of staff of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has resigned, leaving after two months on the job to accept a new position, a DCCC aide confirmed on Wednesday.

Jalisa Washington-Price was tapped to serve as chief of staff in mid-December after working for the DCCC as the national director of the committee’s diversity office. The news of her departure was first reported by Politico.

"My time at the DCCC working to win back the House, while advancing the core values of our party — inclusion, opportunity, and progress — has been an incredible journey," Washington-Price wrote in a statement provided to Politico.

"They have a solid team for the 2020 cycle, but other opportunities have presented themselves for me and I'm looking forward to continuing to elect Democrats this cycle."

While working as director of the diversity office, Washington-Price led diversity initiatives to hire more minority staffers as well as work on minority voter engagement efforts. Before her time at the DCCC, she worked on Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPodesta tamps down Clinton 2020 chatter: 'She's not running' South Dakota legislature votes to allow concealed handguns without a permit Climate change likely to hit red states hardest MORE’s 2016 presidential campaign in both South Carolina and Ohio.

“Jalisa is one of the most committed Democrats I have met in my career," Allison Jaslow, DCCC executive director, said in a statement. "Jalisa will be missed, but I’m confident that she will take on her next challenge with the same commitment to progress that she has shown throughout her career.”

After taking back the House for the first time since 2010, the DCCC will be tasked with defending their majority in 2020—many in districts that were carried by President Trump Donald John TrumpEric Trump says he wants father to declare national emergency at border Trump's company to expand checks on employees' legal status Schultz adviser slams Trump for 'childish games,' says top priority is to defeat him MORE in 2016. But the DCCC has already identified a number of early targets with the hopes of expanding their majority.