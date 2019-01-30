Schultz deletes tweet of column calling Warren 'fauxcahontas' and Harris 'shrill'

Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO who has floated an independent run at the White House, deleted a tweet Wednesday in which he praised a column that insulted other 2020 contenders.

In the now-deleted tweet, Schultz linked to a piece that called Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGarcetti won't run for president Overnight Energy: New EPA policy would allow oil, gas polluters to avoid hefty fines | Agency challenges climate skepticism after Trump tweet | Zinke restored permits for ranchers whose case led to Oregon standoff Overnight Health Care — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — Grassley insists drug companies will testify on prices | Dems use hearing to hit GOP on pre-existing conditions | Bloomberg says 'Medicare for all' could bankrupt country MORE (D-Calif.) “shrill” and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGarcetti won't run for president Kamala Harris was highest-rated single candidate town hall ever on CNN Warren goes after Schultz: Billionaires think the government works great 'the way it is' MORE (D-Mass.) “Fauxcahontas,” a reference to her claims of Native American heritage.

“Thank you @Rogerlsimon for a thoughtful analysis of what’s possible. #ReimagineUS,” Schultz tweeted, along with a link to “Howard Schultz Could Actually Win the Presidency,” from PJ Media.

“Current frontrunner Kamala Harris is far from reassuring,” Roger L. Simon writes in the column. “She’s a shrill (see the Kavanaugh hearings) quasi-socialist promising pie in the sky — Medicare-for-all, debt-free college, guaranteed pre-K, minimum basic income, confiscatory taxes — and she’s just getting started. Bernie and others will soon be following suit. Fauxcahontas already has, competing in a game of socialist one-upmanship.”

Schultz announced Sunday that he was “seriously considering” running for president as an independent.

His potential run has drawn criticism, particularly from liberals who believe he could split the Democratic vote and help President Trump Donald John TrumpEric Trump says he wants father to declare national emergency at border Trump's company to expand checks on employees' legal status Schultz adviser slams Trump for 'childish games,' says top priority is to defeat him MORE win reelection.

Schultz was heckled Monday at a promotional event by a man who shouted, “Don’t help elect Trump, you egotistical billionaire asshole!”

Trump also ridiculed the former CEO, tweeting, “Howard Schultz doesn’t have the ‘guts’ to run for President!”