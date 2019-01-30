Gardner, Portman endorse Trump for 2020

Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerDems strengthen hand in shutdown fight On The Money: Shutdown Day 34 | Senate rejects two measures to end shutdown | Trump says he will take wall 'down payment' | Pelosi rejects Trump proposal | GOP senators blast Pence on strategy | Ross sparks controversy with comments on furloughed workers GOP senators read Pence riot act before shutdown votes MORE (R-Colo.) is throwing his support behind President Trump Donald John TrumpEric Trump says he wants father to declare national emergency at border Trump's company to expand checks on employees' legal status Schultz adviser slams Trump for 'childish games,' says top priority is to defeat him MORE’s 2020 reelection bid, a move that could stir trouble for his own electoral prospects next year.

Gardner, a onetime critic of Trump, told IJR that he was backing the president, because he believed Trump would do right by the people of Colorado.

“Look, there are things here – look, I’ve made it very clear that where I agree with the president, we will agree or where I disagree, we will disagree,” Gardner said. “But I’m going to fight like hell for Colorado, and we’ve done some good things for Colorado.”

The endorsement could carry some political risk for Gardner. He’s up for reelection in 2020 in a state that has moved increasingly in Democrats’ favor in recent years.

In the 2018 midterms, Democrat Jason CrowJason CrowHow Pelosi is punishing some critics while rewarding others The 15 Democrats who voted against Pelosi Live coverage: House elects new Speaker as Dems take charge MORE defeated then-Rep. Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanGardner gets first Dem challenger for 2020 Senate race The 5 most competitive Senate races of 2020 10 things we learned from the midterms MORE (R-Colo.) by more than 11 points, flipping a district that Republicans had tried desperately to hold onto.

Likewise, Democrat Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisDenver teachers vote to authorize first strike in 25 years States are poised to lead. Here’s why Where does your governor stand on marijuana legalization? MORE won his race to succeed former Gov. John Hickenlooper, extending the party’s decade-long grip on the governor’s mansion.

Another previous Republican critic of Trump, Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanOn The Money: Lawmakers look to end shutdowns for good | Dems press Mnuchin on Russia sanctions, debt limit | Trump budget delayed by shutdown Key Dem chairwoman opposes bill to automatically avoid shutdowns Senators voice tempered optimism about push to avoid another shutdown MORE (R-Ohio), also offered his endorsement to the president, telling IJR that he was backing Trump, because he’s already in the White House.

“He’s the incumbent,” Portman said. “I mean, he’s in office, I work with him every day.”

“I disagree with him publicly and privately when appropriate,” he added. “But I also get a lot done, and I get that done with him. So we work with the White House, and I think that’s important for Ohio.”

Unlike Gardner, Portman isn’t up for reelection next year. But the Ohio Republican’s endorsement could potentially give Trump a boost in Ohio, one of the nation’s closest-watched electoral battlegrounds.

Trump carried the state in 2016. But a win there in 2020 is likely to be crucial for Trump if he hopes to get another term in the White House.

Other GOP senators were more reluctant to say whether they would support Trump in 2020, including Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsCollins: I’m not prepared to endorse Trump for 2020 Dem duo poses test for Trump, GOP Senate Republicans reintroduce bill to repeal the estate tax MORE (Maine), who is expected to face a tough reelection bid next year.

Collins, who has a reputation as a more moderate Republican, drew Democratic ire in October when she said that she would vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughCollins: I’m not prepared to endorse Trump for 2020 Why the Second Amendment is problem for the Supreme Court Packing Supreme Court with more seats does nothing for democracy MORE, who faced sexual misconduct allegations stretching back to his high school days.

Asked by IJR whether she would back Trump in 2020, Collins demurred.

“Look, I’m not worried about that right now,” she said. “I’m going to concentrate on 2020 when we get to 2020.”