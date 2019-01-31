Swalwell: 'I'm close to making a decision' on 2020

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) says he is close to deciding whether to run for president in 2020.

"I'm close to making a decision. I'll be in New Hampshire tomorrow, so I'm excited for that," Swalwell told CNN on Wednesday.

Swalwell has previously said he's considering a bid, telling MSNBC last month that he could "see a path" to the Democratic nomination.

If the California Democrat were to enter the race, he would join a primary field that already has several candidates. Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez, Markey to unveil ‘Green New Deal’ legislation ‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Congressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker MORE (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Chicago police find 'persons of interest' in 'Empire' actor's assault Top Dem rep says diverse 2020 field shows party's 'maturity' MORE (D-N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez, Markey to unveil ‘Green New Deal’ legislation ‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Budowsky: Dems can win a 2020 landslide MORE (D-Mass.), as well as former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, have all launched bids or presidential exploratory committees.

Swalwell has indicated that he would be interested in running on a ticket alongside former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCongressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker The curious case of Kamala and the black vote Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley charging 0,000 per speech: report MORE.

Swalwell told CNN last month that he would be open to running either as Biden's vice presidential running mate or running as the presidential candidate with Biden as the vice presidential candidate.

"I'm open to entertaining both variations," he said at the time.

