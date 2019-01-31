Two Hollywood fundraisers planned for Harris this week: report

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Jeff Shell will hold a fundraiser for Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez, Markey to unveil ‘Green New Deal’ legislation ‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Congressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker MORE (D-Calif.) on Saturday in hopes of rallying Hollywood support behind her presidential bid.

Variety reports that Shell will host Harris following a fundraiser earlier that day hosted by David Cooley, CEO of a West Hollywood eatery and nightclub.

A spokesman for Harris did not immediately confirm those plans when reached for comment by The Hill.

The fundraisers would be the biggest in the state for Harris since she announced her candidacy earlier this month, putting her ahead of other announced presidential hopefuls like Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez, Markey to unveil ‘Green New Deal’ legislation ‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Budowsky: Dems can win a 2020 landslide MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Chicago police find 'persons of interest' in 'Empire' actor's assault Top Dem rep says diverse 2020 field shows party's 'maturity' MORE (D-N.Y.) who have yet to lock down major Hollywood donors.

Harris pulled in front of her competition this week with the first congressional endorsements of any announced contender, scooping up pledges of support from fellow California Reps. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump slams intel leaders | GOP in no mood for another shutdown | Trump calls Venezuelan opposition leader | Cold snap hits US Dems introduce bill barring US from using nuclear weapons first Freshman Dem endorses Harris’s 2020 bid MORE (D) and Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump slams intel leaders | GOP in no mood for another shutdown | Trump calls Venezuelan opposition leader | Cold snap hits US Freshman Dem endorses Harris’s 2020 bid House Democrats march to Senate for shutdown votes MORE (D).

She also spoke at a CNN town hall event in Iowa this week, increasing her name recognition among early primary voters in the state. During the event she backed the Green New Deal, a jobs and infrastructure proposal aimed at transitioning America's energy grid toward renewable sources.

"I support a Green New Deal," she said while knocking politicians who take campaign contributions from non-renewable energy companies. "I think that the fact that we have policymakers who are in the pockets of big oil and big coal don't fully appreciate the fact that we are looking at something that is presenting an existential threat to our country."