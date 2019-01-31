Dem presidential candidate Buttigieg calls for scrapping Electoral College: It 'needs to go'

Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Ind., and a 2020 presidential candidate, on Thursday called for abandoning the Electoral College, saying it has made the country less democratic.

“We’ve got to repair our democracy. The Electoral College needs to go, because it’s made our society less and less democratic," Buttigieg said during an appearance on "CBS This Morning."

"We’ve got to explain our values and explain why Democrats are committed to freedom, to democracy, to security," Buttigieg added.

Some Democrats have voiced increasing criticism of the Electoral College since President Trump Donald John TrumpSchumer: Past time for Intel leaders to 'stage an intervention' with Trump Venezuelan opposition leader pens op-ed in NY Times urging unity Trump says he has not spoken to Whitaker about end of Mueller probe MORE defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump criticizes Virginia Dems over late-term abortion bill Congressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker The curious case of Kamala and the black vote MORE in the 2016 election despite Clinton winning the popular vote.

Buttigieg, who announced his candidacy for president this month, added during the interview on "CBS This Morning" that he supports "Medicare for all," calling it the "norm in most developed countries."

He also said that the U.S. "can’t just keep doing what we’re doing" in politics.

"We can’t just keep nibbling around the edges of a system that no longer works, "Buttigieg said. "The experience of the industrial Midwest is exactly the kind of experience that politics, forgive me but here on the coast, has been ignoring. And especially in my party that’s come at a terrible cost.”