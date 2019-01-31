Bloomberg says he finds Trump's presidential style 'offensive'

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in an interview published Thursday that he considers President Trump Donald John TrumpSchumer: Past time for Intel leaders to 'stage an intervention' with Trump Venezuelan opposition leader pens op-ed in NY Times urging unity Trump says he has not spoken to Whitaker about end of Mueller probe MORE's governing style to be "offensive."

“My objection to Donald Trump is the way he’s filling his current role, in terms of representing the country, in terms of representing the public," Bloomberg, who is mulling a 2020 presidential bid, told The Washington Post.

"There’s an attitude, and a style, and lack of civility that I think is bad for the country, and I find offensive," he added during an interview in New Hampshire.

The news outlet reported that Trump and Bloomberg have publicly praised each other and appeared to have an amicable relationship during Bloomberg's time as mayor. The two had a falling out when Trump launched his presidential bid in 2015.

“I really liked Michael and I think he liked me, but it went really strangely haywire once I ran for office," Trump told The Post this week.

The president suggested that Bloomberg "probably doesn’t like my policies. I’m for guns, he’s against guns . . . A developer is a lot different than as a candidate.”

Bloomberg has criticized Trump for his rhetoric, views on climate change and leadership style, recently calling him a "pretend CEO."

The former New York City mayor has not said whether he will run for president in 2020, but indicated that if he launched a bid, he would do so as a Democrat.