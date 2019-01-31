Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate once said gay rights ruling could lead to legalization of bestiality

Brian Hagedorn, an appeals court judge in Wisconsin who is running for the state Supreme Court, is coming under scrutiny for past comments he made about gay rights and abortion.

According to a report from The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday, the judge made a series of controversial comments in a blog he created in 2005, in which he referred to his readers as "fellow soldiers in the culture wars.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In one post Hagedorn wrote in October 2005, he reportedly said that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down an anti-sodomy law in Texas "should render laws prohibiting bestiality unconstitutional."

"The idea that homosexual behavior is different than bestiality as a constitutional matter is unjustifiable," he reportedly wrote in the post.

"There is no right in our Constitution to have sex with whoever or whatever you want in the privacy of your own home (or barn)," he added.

In another post that was titled "Another reason why I hate Planned Parenthood," Hagedorn condemned the nonprofit as a “wicked organization” that was more dedicated "to killing babies than to helping women."

"The Lord has laid three fundamental passions on my heart: 1) Protecting the dignity and sanctity of human life, 2) Defending and preserving the institution of marriage, and 3) Promoting racial reconciliation in the church and culture," he wrote in November 2005.

Some legal ethics experts told the Journal Sentinel that Hagedorn’s past views could spell trouble for the candidate as he prepares to square off against fellow state appeals court Judge Lisa Neubauer in the general election in April.

However, Rick Esenberg, who heads the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, told the newspaper that any backlash prompted by Hagedorn’s old posts would represent a "tired trope."

He said that many consider the Supreme Court’s past decisions on abortion and the Texas anti-sodomy law to be problematic "constitutionally” and added that Hagedorn’s past comments are aligned with many evangelical Christians who are also critical on Planned Parenthood.

"Brian is a well-trained and careful lawyer who understands the difference between his religious and political views and what the law requires," Esenberg, who reportedly donated $500 to Hagedorn’s campaign, told the paper.

"To deny that any such distinction exists is a bad faith reading of what he wrote and fundamentally misunderstands the role of courts and judges," he added.