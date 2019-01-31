Warren: Billionaires should ‘stop being freeloaders’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez, Markey to unveil ‘Green New Deal’ legislation ‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Budowsky: Dems can win a 2020 landslide MORE (D-Mass.), who announced an exploratory committee for president last month, defended her new proposal that would ramp up taxes on the nation’s highest earners.

“You know that top one tenth of 1% this year, taxes all in, they're gonna pay about 3.2% of their total worth in taxes to help keep everything running around here. You know what the 99% is gonna pay this year? They're gonna pay about 7.2% of their wealth. That's more than twice as much,” she said on CNBC Thursday.

“What I want is I want these billionaires to stop being freeloaders. I want them to pick up their fair share. That's how we make a system that works not just for the rich and the powerful but works for all of us.”

Warren, who is one of several progressive candidates likely seeking the Democratic nomination in 2020, proposed a “ultra-millionaire tax,” this weekend for those with a net worth that exceeds $50 million.

“All I'm asking for is a little slice from the tippy, tippy top. A slice that would raise — and this is the shocking part, Jim — about $2.75 trillion over the next 10 years,” she said Thursday. “That's money we need so that every kid in this country has a decent childcare opportunity, has an opportunity for pre-K, has an opportunity for a decent school.”

Warren has hit back against criticism of the plan from Michael Bloomberg and Howard Schultz, two billionaire businessmen who are considering Democratic and Independent presidential bids, respectively.

What's “ridiculous” is billionaires who think they can buy the presidency to keep the system rigged for themselves while opportunity slips away for everyone else. The top 0.1%, who'd pay my #UltraMillionaireTax, own about the same wealth as 90% of America. It's time for change. https://t.co/D04G5fNvpa — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 29, 2019

“We have watched billionaires stand up and say, ‘Look, I want to run for president. And one of the first planks in my plan is going to be no new taxes for billionaires,’” she said Thursday.

Warren’s tax proposal comes as Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez, Markey to unveil ‘Green New Deal’ legislation ‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Congressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker MORE (D-Calif.), who announced this month her presidential campaign, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Overnight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — Trump blasts intel officials as 'passive and naive' | Lawmakers reintroduce Yemen war powers resolution | Dems push Pentagon to redo climate report | VA proposes new rules for private health care The curious case of Kamala and the black vote MORE (I-Vt.), considered by many to be a likely candidate, introduced their own tax plans ahead of a fight to court the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.