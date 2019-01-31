FEC: Trump campaign owes Treasury over $1 million in travel expenses

The Trump campaign owes the Treasury Department over $1 million in travel expenses, according to a new filing released by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) Thursday.

The filing revealed that the campaign owed the government an estimated $1,006,954 and was still indebted to other organizations for smaller amounts regarding event staging, video production services and other miscellaneous expenses. It owes a total of $1,035,597.62.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The campaign also said it raised about $21 million in the last three months of 2018, bringing its total fundraising so far for Trump's reelection to $129 million.

In total, Trump's reelection committee finished 2018 with $19.3 million cash on hand.

“This is a true testament to President Trump Donald John TrumpSchumer: Past time for Intel leaders to 'stage an intervention' with Trump Venezuelan opposition leader pens op-ed in NY Times urging unity Trump says he has not spoken to Whitaker about end of Mueller probe MORE’s fulfillment of his promises made to the forgotten men and women of America,” Michael Glassner, chief operating officer for the campaign, told The Washington Post.

The campaign boosted its spending to $23 million in the final quarter of 2018, much of it aimed at boosting midterm candidates.

Trump started fundraising for his reelection effort almost immediately after taking office. Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaDem lawmaker, ex-congressman father speak out against statue of George HW Bush at historically black college Congressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker Obama recently gave speech at Boeing retreat: report MORE did not headline his first reelection fundraiser until after halfway through his first term, and former President George W. Bush raised about $268,423 in his first two years in office, according to Bloomberg News.