FEC cites McSally for campaign contributions: report

The Federal Elections Commission (FEC) says Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyHas compromise in Washington become unattainable? Mark Kelly considering Senate bid as Arizona Dems circle McSally Schumer recruiting top-notch candidate for McCain Senate seat MORE (R-Ariz.) appears to have accepted more than $270,000 in excessive campaign contributions, according to the Associated Press.

The FEC reportedly noted dozens of campaign contributions to McSally’s Senate bid from more than 60 donors that appear to exceed the $2,700 limit on individual donations, including one check for $10,000.

The commission sent McSally a letter on Monday giving her until early March to either correct any records issues or refund the money, according to the AP.

A spokesperson told the AP the senator has no control over how much her donors give and that the campaign is reviewing the matter.

“The McSally campaign has continued to follow the mandated guidelines of the FEC,” spokesman Anthony Barry said.

McSally’s office and campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Hill.

McSally lost her Senate bid to Kyrsten Sinema in November, but was appointed to the Upper Chamber in December to fill the remainder of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainThe State of the Union is obsolete Jeff Flake says he will not run for president, signs on as CBS contributor Meghan McCain: I don’t hate America but I just hate it without John McCain's leadership MORE’s (R-Ariz.) term.

But this is not the first time McSally has been in the spotlight over fundraising issues. A 2014 FEC audit released last year found that her House campaign accepted $319,000 in excessive contributions.

The FEC slammed her over her record keeping, noting that account balances were often overstated or understated, and found that she did not disclose required donor information.