Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems

President Trump Donald John TrumpSchumer: Past time for Intel leaders to 'stage an intervention' with Trump Venezuelan opposition leader pens op-ed in NY Times urging unity Trump says he has not spoken to Whitaker about end of Mueller probe MORE suggested Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez, Markey to unveil ‘Green New Deal’ legislation ‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Congressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker MORE (D-Calif.) got a head start over other 2020 Democratic candidates so far, saying she had the “best opening” of any of her competitors.

“I would say the best opening so far would be Kamala Harris,” Trump told The New York Times in an interview, adding that her first campaign rally got “A better crowd, better crowd, better enthusiasm.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of the others were very flat.”

Harris’ campaign, which officially launched this week at a rally in Oakland, generated significantly more social media interest than those of her opponents, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez, Markey to unveil ‘Green New Deal’ legislation ‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Budowsky: Dems can win a 2020 landslide MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Chicago police find 'persons of interest' in 'Empire' actor's assault Top Dem rep says diverse 2020 field shows party's 'maturity' MORE (D-N.Y.).

The Democratic primary field is expected to be one of the most crowded in modern history, with as many as 30 candidates expected to throw their hats into the ring. However, only a handful of those who would be considered front runners have publicly expressed interest in running.

Democrats are still waiting on heavy hitters such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCongressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker The curious case of Kamala and the black vote Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley charging 0,000 per speech: report MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Overnight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — Trump blasts intel officials as 'passive and naive' | Lawmakers reintroduce Yemen war powers resolution | Dems push Pentagon to redo climate report | VA proposes new rules for private health care The curious case of Kamala and the black vote MORE (I-Vt.), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and more to make their intentions known.

Trump campaign staffers have reportedly suggested that the president stands the best chance of reelection if he eventually faces off against Warren in 2020.

Trump attacked Massachusetts Democrat, whom he frequently calls "Pocahontas," saying her credibility has been “hurt badly” over her controversial claims to Native American ancestry.

“I do think Elizabeth Warren’s been hurt very badly with the Pocahontas trap,” Trump said, adopting a slur to cite the scandal. “I think she’s been hurt badly. I may be wrong, but I think that was a big part of her credibility and now all of a sudden it’s gone.”

Warren announced last month she was convening an exploratory committee to look at a presidential bid. While her December declaration was soon buried in other campaign announcements, she teased Thursday another speech about her 2020 plans set for Feb. 9.