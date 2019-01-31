Warren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez, Markey to unveil ‘Green New Deal’ legislation ‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Budowsky: Dems can win a 2020 landslide MORE (D-Mass.), who launched a presidential exploratory committee last month, teased on Thursday that she would be making a major announcement in February about 2020.

“One month ago today, we launched this exploratory committee to build a grassroots movement to level the playing field. On Sat, February 9, I’ll be making a BIG announcement about my 2020 plans. Sign up now to be the first to know where I'll be making it,” Warren tweeted.

Warren, who is likely to announce that she is officially entering what could be the most crowded Democratic primary in modern history, was the first high-profile Democrat to announce her intentions.

Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez, Markey to unveil ‘Green New Deal’ legislation ‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Congressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Chicago police find 'persons of interest' in 'Empire' actor's assault Top Dem rep says diverse 2020 field shows party's 'maturity' MORE (D-N.Y.) declared their presidential bids shortly after, and heavy hitters such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCongressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker The curious case of Kamala and the black vote Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley charging 0,000 per speech: report MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Overnight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — Trump blasts intel officials as 'passive and naive' | Lawmakers reintroduce Yemen war powers resolution | Dems push Pentagon to redo climate report | VA proposes new rules for private health care The curious case of Kamala and the black vote MORE (I-Vt.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide Congressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker Undocumented former Trump club workers meet senators, seek protection: report MORE, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and more could follow.

Warren has already sought to boost her progressive bona fides and separate herself from the rest of the pack by proposing an “ultra-millionaire tax” last weekend for those with a net worth that exceeds $50 million.

Though a proven fundraiser and party heavyweight, Warren has still found herself consistently trailing in national surveys, often polling behind Biden, Harris and Sanders.