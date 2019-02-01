Booker announces White House bid

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support The Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal MORE (D-N.J.) on Friday announced that he would be running for president in 2020.

The former Newark, N.J., mayor made the announcement on the first day of Black History Month.

"The history of our nation is defined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who took up arms to defend our country, and those who linked arms to challenge and change it," Booker said in a video released Friday morning.

“I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame,” he said.

"I'm Cory Booker and I'm running for president of the United States of America," he added.

Booker’s announcement has been highly anticipated as he joins what is expected to be a crowded field of Democratic contenders against President Trump Donald John TrumpChristie: Trump apologized after ‘knowingly lying’ during 2016 campaign White House abruptly cancelled meeting with intel chiefs day after contradicting Trump: report Trump denies involvement in Kushner security clearance application MORE.

The New Jersey senator on Thursday began calling members of Congress, including senior members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) which Booker is a member of, to ask for their support.

Booker has long hinted at a 2020 bid, traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to early primary state South Carolina, where African-American voters are a key constituency for the Democratic Party.

More than half a dozen U.S. senators have declared they are running or are seriously considering White House bids in what is expected to be the most diverse field of candidates ever.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) have all announced campaigns and have already begun hitting the campaign trail.

Other senators who have indicated interest in running for the Democratic nomination in 2020 include Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.). Sanders is reportedly preparing to launch a campaign that he’ll announce soon.

Also running are Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBooker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support Harris zooms to front of Dems’ digital pack Chicago police find 'persons of interest' in 'Empire' actor's assault MORE (D-Hawaii), former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyBooker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support Dem 2020 candidates court Puerto Rico as long nomination contest looms Moulton to visit New Hampshire amid 2020 speculation MORE (D-Md.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.

Booker, if elected, would be the first unmarried man elected to White House since 1856.

Booker, 49, is the youngest among his Senate colleagues in the race but he notes in his announcement video that he is "the only senator who goes home to a low-income, inner-city community" in Newark, "the first community that took a chance on me."

Scott Wong and Mike Lillis contributed to this report which was updated at 7:53 a.m.