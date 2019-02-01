Booker hires Gavin Newsom's 2018 campaign manager to run 2020 bid

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support The Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal MORE (D-N.J.) has hired the campaign manager behind Gavin Newsom's successful 2018 bid for the California governor's mansion as the senator announces his bid for the White House.

Local news affiliate KTLA reports that Booker has hired Addisu Demissie, who previously worked as Newsom's 2018 campaign manager, to run his presidential campaign which officially launched Friday morning.

Before joining Newsom's campaign, Demissie previously served as Booker's campaign manager in 2013, when Booker was first elected to the Senate.

"I could not be more lucky to have @just_jenna with me on this campaign. A true superstar talent (and just wait until you hear some of the others folks @CoryBooker's got on board!)," Demissie tweeted Friday, confirming his appointment.

And I could not be more lucky to have @just_jenna with me on this campaign. A true superstar talent (and just wait until you hear some of the others folks @CoryBooker's got on board!). https://t.co/aAPpHnBSa9 — Addisu Demissie (@ASDem) February 1, 2019

Booker has also started staffing up in early primary states, KTLA reports, making several hires from House Democratic campaigns and one pickup from former Gov. Martin O'Malley's (D-Md.) 2016 presidential campaign in Iowa.

The junior New Jersey senator announced his campaign Friday morning, coinciding with the beginning of Black History Month.

"The history of our nation is defined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who took up arms to defend our country, and those who linked arms to challenge and change it," he said in an announcement video.

Booker joins an already crowded field of 2020 Democratic primary contenders, including fellow Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

The field is expected to grow to as many as 30 hopefuls as big names like former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) are all thought to be considering a run.