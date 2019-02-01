With mom by his side, Booker signs paperwork declaring candidacy for president

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support The Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal MORE (D-N.J.) on Friday signed the paperwork declaring his candidacy for president with his mother by his side after he announced his 2020 bid.

Matt Klapper, a senior adviser for Booker’s campaign, shared a video of the senator signing the documents while standing at a kitchen counter.

His mother, Carolyn Booker, was next to him with a hand on his shoulder.

“Alright, here we go,” Booker said as he wrote his name. “The paperwork is signed. I am official.”

“Official for what, sir?” someone asked.

“Official for running for president,” Booker responded with a laugh.

“Can’t take it back now,” a voice behind the camera said. “Somebody grab that before he rips it up.”

Cory signs paperwork declaring his candidacy for president, his mom Carolyn by his side. pic.twitter.com/2KUXn4nUfN — Matt Klapper (@mattklapper) February 1, 2019

The video was viewed more than 113,000 times in the hours after Booker released his first campaign video on Friday.

"The history of our nation is defined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who took up arms to defend our country, and those who linked arms to challenge and change it," Booker said in the campaign video, walking around the community of Newark where he previously served as mayor.

The announcement, made on the first day of Black History Month, follows months of speculation on whether Booker would join the crowded field of Democratic contenders vying to take on President Trump.

The New Jersey Democrat, 49, is up against the more than half dozen U.S. senators who have declared they are running or are seriously considering a bid.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris have all launched campaigns.

Other senators who have indicated interest in running for the Democratic nomination in 2020 include Sens. Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet. Sanders is reportedly preparing to launch a campaign that he'll announce soon.

Also running are Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Rep. John Delaney, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.

Booker, if elected, would be the first unmarried man elected to White House since 1856.