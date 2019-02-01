Gillibrand welcomes Booker into 2020 race: 'I'll be cheering you on' but 'not TOO hard'

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-N.Y) welcomed fellow Democrat and friend Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support The Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal MORE (N.J.) to the 2020 presidential race Friday, telling him that she would be cheering him, "just, you know, not TOO hard."

"Congratulations and welcome to the race to one of my closest friends, @corybooker!" Gillibrand, who set up an exploratory committee earlier this year, wrote on Twitter. "I'll be cheering you on -- just, you know, not TOO hard."

Gillibrand also included a video released in January of the two playing a game called "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Worker?"

The two are known to be good friends.

Booker, the former mayor of Newark, N.J., announced his candidacy earlier Friday morning, joining what is expected to be a crowded Democratic field.

Along with Gillibrand, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Calif.) are also in the race.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBooker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support Harris zooms to front of Dems’ digital pack Chicago police find 'persons of interest' in 'Empire' actor's assault MORE (D-Hawaii), former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyBooker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support Dem 2020 candidates court Puerto Rico as long nomination contest looms Moulton to visit New Hampshire amid 2020 speculation MORE (D-Md.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind. have also entered the 2020 contest.