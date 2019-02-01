Schultz greeted by protesters at book event in hometown Seattle

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz was greeted by protesters Thursday at a book event in his hometown of Seattle.

The protests were organized by Democrats, KIRO 7 News reported.

Schultz, who announced Sunday that he is considering a 2020 White House bid as an independent, has received harsh criticism from many Democrats who fear that if he launches a campaign it would take votes away from their party's eventual nominee.

Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski said Schultz was not responsible enough citizen to be president.

“Since 2005, Howard Schultz has only voted in 11 of 38 elections -- you’ve not done your duty and responsibility as a citizen,” she said, according to KIRO 7.

Schultz, who has said he will make a final decision on his candidacy in the coming months, started his career as a businessman in Seattle. He bought local coffee retailer Starbucks in 1987, and the company became a multinational corporation by the time he stepped down last year.

Some Democrats have said that the amount of blowback against Schultz indicates he won’t end up declaring his candidacy.