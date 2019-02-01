Ocasio-Cortez ends 2018 with nearly $370,000 in campaign cash

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTomi Lahren suggests Ocasio-Cortez is successful on Twitter but not 'in real life' Ocasio-Cortez, progressives press Pelosi to not increase DHS funding in any spending deal Costs of the Green New Deal MORE (D-N.Y.) closed out 2018 with nearly $370,000 in cash on hand, according to her latest filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Ocasio-Cortez raised just short of $70,000 between Nov. 27 and Dec. 31, the filing shows. That haul was largely boosted by some $43,000 in small-dollar contributions, a sign of her grassroots fundraising appeal.

Among the largest contributions Ocasio-Cortez received in December was a $2,000 transfer from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerDems give themselves some wiggle room in border talks House approves pay raise for federal workers Lawmakers seeking to avoid new shutdown meet for first time MORE’s (D-Md.) campaign committee, and a handful of $1,000 contributions from individual donors, the filings show.

The first-term lawmaker’s year-end fundraising haul comes as some Democrats raise the prospect of fielding a primary challenge against Ocasio-Cortez, who has rankled some in the party’s establishment wing by aligning herself with a group calling to primary incumbent Democrats.

The group, Justice Democrats, helped fuel Ocasio-Cortez’s insurgent bid against former Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyGOP compares Ocasio-Cortez to Trump A vacuum being filled by the inexperienced Ocasio-Cortez quotes Rorschach from 'Watchmen' in response to Dem criticism MORE (D-N.Y.) last year. Her eventual victory in that race rattled the political establishment and handed Ocasio-Cortez a kind of rockstar status in the progressive movement.

Justice Democrats announced its first primary target of the 2020 cycle earlier this month, putting out a call for candidates to challenge Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) in Texas’s 28th District.

Despite recent chatter of a primary challenge to Ocasio-Cortez, the 29-year-old has gained an outsize following among progressives and sweeping national visibility, which could parlay itself into funding for a potentially contested reelection bid.