Trump campaign entered 2019 with $19 million

President Trump Donald John TrumpChristie: Trump apologized after ‘knowingly lying’ during 2016 campaign White House abruptly cancelled meeting with intel chiefs day after contradicting Trump: report Trump denies involvement in Kushner security clearance application MORE’s campaign entered 2019 with $19.2 million in the bank as he prepares for his 2020 reelection bid, according to his year-end fundraising report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Trump’s campaign and his joint fundraising committees raised more than $21 million during the last three months of 2018. His campaign continues to rake in money from his army of small-dollar donors, most of whom gave less than $200, that’ll buoy him in 2020.

The president’s campaign also heavily spent during the end of 2018, spending $23 million on campaign ads, direct contributions to GOP candidates and expenses for the dozens of campaign rallies he held for 2018 Senate and House candidates.

“Significantly, grassroots support for the President has remained both steady and historic, with the vast majority of our fundraising coming from contributions of $200 or less,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

“This is a true testament to President Trump’s fulfillment of his promises made to the forgotten men and women of America. We’re grateful for their generous support of the Trump Campaign.”

Trump's fundraising hasn't slowed down even as the presidential race is still about two years away. More than half a dozen Democrats have already announced their 2020 campaigns. Since many serve in the Senate, those Democrats will be able to transfer and use that money for their presidential campaigns.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced Friday that Todd Ricketts, who was most recently serving as RNC finance chair, will work on the Trump Victory Committee, a joint fundraising committee set up between the Trump campaign and RNC.





