Warren enters year with most cash among likely 2020 contenders in Senate

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-N.Y.), who are both running for president in 2020, ended 2018 with more than $10 million in their Senate bank accounts, which can be transferred to their presidential campaigns.

The amount of campaign cash on hand is the most of the eight U.S. senators running or believed to be considering 2020 bids.

Warren leads the pack with $11 million cash on hand that can be used for her presidential run, according to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Gillibrand is not far behind with $10.3 million in the bank. These senators can use this money to give them a much-needed boost in what's expected to be a crowded and expensive race for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

That money could also help them compete against President Trump Donald John TrumpChristie: Trump apologized after ‘knowingly lying’ during 2016 campaign White House abruptly cancelled meeting with intel chiefs day after contradicting Trump: report Trump denies involvement in Kushner security clearance application MORE, who has continued to rake in money through small-dollar donations. His campaign reported $19.2 million in the bank at the end of 2018.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Warren: Billionaires should ‘stop being freeloaders’ MORE (I-Vt.), who’s reportedly gearing up to announce another White House bid, has $9 million in his Senate campaign account.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support The Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal MORE (D-N.J.), who’s the latest Democrat to enter the 2020 race, has $4.1 million in his account, though he owes $167,000.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Calif.) ended 2018 with $1.3 million in her Senate account. But she’s already harnessed that small-dollar donor energy and announced raising $1.5 million in online donations within 24 hours of her presidential announcement.

Other U.S. senators who are considering 2020 campaigns have also stockpiled millions in their Senate bank accounts: Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal GOP seeks to turn tables on Dems with BDS, Syria bill ‘Medicare for all’ opens up Dem divide MORE (D-Minn.) has $3.9 million, Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetCongressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker Lawmakers push crackdown on foreign lobbyists The Hill's Morning Report — McConnell tells Pence shutdown must end MORE (D-Colo.) has $1.5 million and Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownThe Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal GOP seeks to turn tables on Dems with BDS, Syria bill Congressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker MORE (D-Ohio) has $1.3 million.