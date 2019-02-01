Hirono: 'I think Schultz should run as a Democrat'

Sen. Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoLawmakers push to award Congressional Gold Medal to activist who fought internment in WWII Tulsi Gabbard surprised aides with presidential announcement: report House Democrats march to Senate for shutdown votes MORE (D-Hawaii) said Friday that she believes former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz should run as a Democrat if he chooses to pursue a 2020 presidential bid.

“I welcome everybody, in fact I think Schultz should run as a Democrat,” Hirono said on CNN's "New Day."

“If his ideas are all that great he should be able to articulate them as a Democrat."

Schultz announced Sunday that he is considering a 2020 White House bid as an independent.

Since then he has received significant criticism from Democrats who fear he may siphon votes off from their nominee if he runs as a third-party candidate.

During her interview Hirono declined to endorse any one candidate for the Democratic nomination.

When host John Berman pressed her about any preference she might have, Hirono said “I would be delighted if we nominated a woman.”

So far several of Hirono's colleagues in the Senate have declared bids or are considering running, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-N.Y.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support The Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal MORE (D-N.J.).