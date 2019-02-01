Chris Christie: Booker has 'legitimate chance' against Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) says home state Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support The Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal MORE (D) could have what it takes to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpChristie: Trump apologized after ‘knowingly lying’ during 2016 campaign White House abruptly cancelled meeting with intel chiefs day after contradicting Trump: report Trump denies involvement in Kushner security clearance application MORE.

Speaking at a Washington Post event Friday, Christie called the former Newark mayor "talented" and "articulate" and said Booker could be a force to be reckoned with in 2020.

"[I] hope that he stays in this campaign to the roots that I saw him establish in New Jersey," Christie said. "He was someone who was pro-voucher, he was pro-charter school, he was somebody who was tough on crime in the city of Newark.

"If he stays in that lane and is the articulate, inspirational guy that he is, then I think he's got a legitimate chance to be a serious potential problem for the president in the general election," Christie added. "[But] if he just goes way, wacky left, he's going to be just another one of those people and he won't be able to distinguish himself."

Christie's comments come after Booker announced his 2020 candidacy Friday morning, coinciding with the start of Black History Month. He joins fellow Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-N.Y.) in what is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary field.

Booker touted his experience Friday in a video proclaiming his ties to Newark and touting himself as "the only senator who goes home to a low-income, inner-city community."

“I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good-paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame,” Booker said in the video.