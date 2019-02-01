Trump thanks Gardner, Portman for 'early and warm' 2020 endorsement

President Trump Donald John TrumpChristie: Trump apologized after ‘knowingly lying’ during 2016 campaign White House abruptly cancelled meeting with intel chiefs day after contradicting Trump: report Trump denies involvement in Kushner security clearance application MORE thanked two Republican senators on Friday after they offered an early endorsement of his reelection run despite not supporting him for office in 2016.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, the president thanked Sens. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerOvernight Energy: States press Trump on pollution rules | EPA puts climate skeptic on science board | Senate tees up vote on federal lands bill Senate lines up major national parks, federal lands bill for potential vote Gardner gets latest Democratic challenge from former state senator MORE (R-Colo.) and Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanGardner, Portman endorse Trump for 2020 How to keep government running when lawmakers fail to do their job No GOP appetite for a second shutdown MORE (R-Ohio) after the two told right-leaning news site Independent Journal Review they would back his reelection in 2020.

"Thank you to Senator Rob Portman and Senator Cory Gardner for the early and warm endorsement. We will ALL WIN in 2020 together!" Trump tweeted.

Thank you to Senator Rob Portman and Senator Cory Gardner for the early and warm endorsement. We will ALL WIN in 2020 together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2019

Portman and Gardner both declined to support Trump in 2016, with Portman withdrawing his support following the release of an "Access Hollywood" tape in which the president makes lewd comments about women. Gardner at the time called for the GOP to replace Trump with a candidate who could defeat his then-opponent, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBooker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support Records show Trump Jr's calls ahead of Trump Tower meeting weren't with father: report South Dakota governor signs law to allow concealed handguns without a permit MORE (D), in the general election.

The two said this week that they had both made up their minds to support Trump after viewing the field of likely Democratic candidates running in 2020.

“Look, there are things here — look, I’ve made it very clear that where I agree with the president, we will agree or where I disagree, we will disagree,” Gardner told IJR. “But I’m going to fight like hell for Colorado, and we’ve done some good things for Colorado."

“I know what Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE and I know what Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Warren: Billionaires should ‘stop being freeloaders’ MORE will do to Colorado, and that’s why I’ll be supporting the president,” he added.

Gardner, who beat an incumbent Democrat in 2014, faces a tough reelection race in a state Clinton won in 2016. Portman outpaced Trump in Ohio when he won his 2016 reelection race.

“I intended to support the Republican incumbent,” Portman added to IJR. "What changed? Well, he’s the incumbent. I mean, he’s in office, I work with him every day. I disagree with him publicly and privately when appropriate. But I also get a lot done, and I get that done with him. So we work with the White House, and I think that’s important for Ohio."