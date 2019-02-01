Conway: If Booker were Republican, they'd call him sexist for running against so many women

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayFormer White House aide says he's not worried about lawsuit over tell-all book Ex-staffer shares Oval Office photos with Trump after being called ‘nothing more than a gofer’ George Conway slams Trump: 'Your stupidity knows no bounds' MORE said Friday that Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support The Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal MORE’s (D-N.J.) newly announced presidential campaign would be considered "sexist" if he were a Republican.

“What’s wrong with the candidates that are already in there? What’s your objection to Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE running, Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE, Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE, these others who have already announced, Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBooker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support Harris zooms to front of Dems’ digital pack Chicago police find 'persons of interest' in 'Empire' actor's assault MORE maybe?” Conway, a former GOP pollster, asked Friday morning on “Fox & Friends.”

“If he were a Republican running against them, they would immediately call him a sexist for running against these women in the Democratic field.”

Booker announced his campaign Friday morning, joining what is expected to be the most crowded Democratic primary field in modern history.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) have already entered the race, with more women expected to join the pack.

Gillibrand welcomed Booker into the race, tweeting Friday “I'll be cheering you on—just, you know, not TOO hard.”

Congratulations and welcome to the race to one of my closest friends, @corybooker! I'll be cheering you on—just, you know, not TOO hard. pic.twitter.com/zeWskppQpv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 1, 2019

Conway doubled down on her speculation hours later, tweeting suggestions she says people would make if Booker were a Republican.

What does Cory Booker have against all the women already running for President?



Are they not good enough?



Too weak?



Not likeable?



(They’re certainly liberal enough)



(Pretend he’s a Republican when you read this)https://t.co/FdSTHY5i78 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 1, 2019

President Trump Donald John TrumpChristie: Trump apologized after ‘knowingly lying’ during 2016 campaign White House abruptly cancelled meeting with intel chiefs day after contradicting Trump: report Trump denies involvement in Kushner security clearance application MORE faced accusations of sexism when running against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBooker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support Records show Trump Jr's calls ahead of Trump Tower meeting weren't with father: report South Dakota governor signs law to allow concealed handguns without a permit MORE in 2016, including over his claims that Clinton “doesn’t have the look” or “doesn’t have the stamina” to be president.