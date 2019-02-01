Booker to Gillibrand: ‘We will always be family’

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support The Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal MORE (D-N.J.), who officially jumped into the 2020 Democratic primary Friday, told fellow presidential candidate Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) he was glad they were both running for president.

Huge smile! Kirsten, I am glad we are both in.



As I told folks today on The View:



You are my sister. There may be some sibling rivalry but we will always be family. https://t.co/EHqfZtdKYN — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 1, 2019

“You are my sister. There may be some sibling rivalry but we will always be family,” he tweeted Friday.

The comments came in response to a tweet from Gillibrand saying she would be cheering Booker on, just “not TOO hard.”

The two senators are known to be good friends.

Booker and Gillibrand are only two of nine people who have already said they are running or are leaning toward making a bid. The primary field is expected to be the largest in modern history and could include upwards of eight senators alone.

Along with Gillibrand, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Calif.) are also in the race.

It is unclear how long the niceties can last between the senators running in 2020, as many will likely be angling for the approval of the progressive wing of the party’s base.