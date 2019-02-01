Five takeaways from the latest fundraising reports in the lead-up to 2020

Two years out from the 2020 presidential race, President Trump Donald John TrumpChristie: Trump apologized after ‘knowingly lying’ during 2016 campaign White House abruptly cancelled meeting with intel chiefs day after contradicting Trump: report Trump denies involvement in Kushner security clearance application MORE is raking in money from his small-dollar army as he gears up for a challenging reelection race.

Democratic presidential candidates are also hoping to harness that same small-dollar energy as they seek to stand out in a crowded field.

More than half a dozen senators running or considering bids can also get an extra boost by transferring money from their Senate accounts.

Here are five takeaways from year-end fundraising reports filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) by the Thursday deadline:

Trump benefits from small-dollar army

Trump’s campaign isn't slowing down two years out from his reelection race.

He entered the year with $19.2 million in the bank and most of his contributions are still coming from small-dollar donors who will prove critical in the 2020 presidential race.

Trump’s campaign and his joint fundraising committees raised more than $21 million during the last three months of 2018. His campaign said most of his contributions came from donors who gave less than $200.

The president’s campaign also spent heavily during the end of 2018, steering $23 million to campaign ads, direct contributions to GOP candidates and other expenses from dozens of campaign rallies.

According to the FEC filing, Trump owes the Treasury Department over $1 million for travel expenses related to campaign rallies.

And his campaign also spent $838,000 on legal fees, which included money given to firms who have represented the president and those close to him regarding Russia election interference investigations, according to The New York Times.

Warren, Gillibrand lead the pack in Senate cash

Not all Democratic presidential candidates will be starting from square one when it comes to fundraising.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-N.Y.), who are both running for president in 2020, are the early leaders among the eight U.S. senators running or believed to be considering White House bids.

Warren leads the pack with $11 million cash on hand. Gillibrand is not far behind with $10.3 million in the bank.

Lawmakers with federal campaign accounts can transfer that money to use in a presidential campaign.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Warren: Billionaires should ‘stop being freeloaders’ MORE (I-Vt.), who’s reportedly gearing up to announce another White House bid, has $9 million in his Senate campaign account.

Meanwhile, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support The Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal MORE (D-N.J.), who’s the latest Democrat to enter the 2020 race, has $4.1 million.

And Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Calif.) ended 2018 with $1.3 million, though she announced raising $1.5 million in online donations within 24 hours of her 2020 announcement earlier this month.

In the House, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBooker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support Harris zooms to front of Dems’ digital pack Chicago police find 'persons of interest' in 'Empire' actor's assault MORE (D-Hawaii) has $2 million stowed away for her long-shot presidential bid. She also faces a contested primary for her House seat, though she hasn’t confirmed if she will run for reelection.

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell: 'I'm close to making a decision' on 2020 Kamala Harris faces Democrats’ Rocky Mountain divide Dems demand answers following explosive new Cohen report MORE (D-Calif.), who plans to make a 2020 decision soon, has $1.6 million in his account for a presidential run.

Meanwhile, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who raised a record amount of money for his Senate bid in 2018, only has $286,000 in his account.

Republican Mark Harris Mark HarrisNC gov appoints new elections board amid probe of disputed House race Dem Dan McCready raises 0,000 amid disputed NC race NC judge rules against certifying results in disputed House race MORE owes money after disputed race

Mark Harris, the Republican candidate in North Carolina's disputed 9th District race, went into the new year with about $19,000 cash on hand, having raised less than $4,000 in the last five weeks of 2018.

But the North Carolina Republican owes about $86,000, and $53,000 of that debt is to Red Dome Group, the consulting firm that contracted the man at the center of allegations about the misuse of absentee ballots.

Harris's year-end filing says the campaign owes Red Dome "reimbursement payment for Bladen absentee, early voting poll workers, reimbursement door to door.”

Bladen County is one of the counties at the heart of the fraud investigation.

Meanwhile, Harris's rival, Democrat Dan McCready, has continued fundraising in the event that a new election is called.

McCready raised $503,000 and ended 2018 with $337,000.

The North Carolina Democrat currently trails Republican Mark Harris by 905 votes, but the state elections board declined to certify the results amid the fraud allegations. The board will soon vote at a February hearing whether to certify the race or call for a new election.

Vulnerable senators stockpile money

Democrats are emboldened about their chances of taking back the Senate in 2020, as they are set to defend 12 seats while Republicans are protecting 22 seats.

But a number of vulnerable GOP senators are already in good financial shape ahead of their tough reelection races.

Sens. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerOvernight Energy: States press Trump on pollution rules | EPA puts climate skeptic on science board | Senate tees up vote on federal lands bill Senate lines up major national parks, federal lands bill for potential vote Gardner gets latest Democratic challenge from former state senator MORE (R-Colo.) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsOvernight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — Senate admonishes Trump on Syria | Trump says 'time will prove' him right over Intel chiefs | Dems demand transparency on border troops | Sexual assault, harassment spike at military academies On The Money: Trump digs in on money for wall | Pelosi open to new border 'infrastructure' but no wall | GOP pushes Trump to stay out of negotiations | Trump optimistic about China trade deal Republicans want Trump to keep out of border talks MORE (R-Maine), the only two GOP senators up for reelection in states Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBooker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support Records show Trump Jr's calls ahead of Trump Tower meeting weren't with father: report South Dakota governor signs law to allow concealed handguns without a permit MORE won in 2016, have $1.7 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Other targeted GOP senators have at least $1 million when they started 2019: Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstWhite House immigration agenda hurts Senate Republicans in 2020 Ernst opens up about past assaults Trump tells GOP senators he’s sticking to Syria and Afghanistan pullout MORE (Iowa) has $1.3 million, Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisLawmakers introduce bipartisan bill to fight acts of mass violence The Hill's 12:30 Report: Stone pleads not guilty | How lawmakers want to end shutdowns for good | Some Dems float Ocasio-Cortez primary challenge Shutdown deal may be in hand; Trump to make remarks MORE (N.C.) has $2 million and Sen. David Perdue (Ga.) has $1.7 million.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn John CornynOvernight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — Senate admonishes Trump on Syria | Trump says 'time will prove' him right over Intel chiefs | Dems demand transparency on border troops | Sexual assault, harassment spike at military academies Republicans want Trump to keep out of border talks Senate admonishes Trump on Syria MORE (R-Texas) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOvernight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — Senate admonishes Trump on Syria | Trump says 'time will prove' him right over Intel chiefs | Dems demand transparency on border troops | Sexual assault, harassment spike at military academies Manchin sends McConnell jam after he's quoted suggesting he'll 'crush him like a grape' GOP senators say vote for McConnell amendment shows Congress’ priorities MORE (R-Ky.), whose reelection races are expected to draw national attention, entered 2019 well-positioned with $5.7 million and $3.6 million, respectively.

Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyFEC cites McSally for campaign contributions: report Has compromise in Washington become unattainable? Mark Kelly considering Senate bid as Arizona Dems circle McSally MORE (R-Ariz.), who was recently appointed to fill the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainFEC cites McSally for campaign contributions: report The State of the Union is obsolete Jeff Flake says he will not run for president, signs on as CBS contributor MORE's (R) seat after losing her 2018 Senate race, ended 2018 with less than $1 million in the bank.

Meanwhile, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who is seen as the most vulnerable Senate Democrat up for reelection, ended 2018 with $2.1 million in his account as he gears up for a challenging race in the deep-red state.

Jones hasn’t gotten a formal Republican challenger, but Rep. Bradley Byrne Bradley Roberts ByrneHouse lawmakers look to reassure Australia after Mattis resignation GOP struggles to find right Republican for Rules Dems face tough road ahead in Deep South MORE (R-Ala.) is among several Republicans seriously considering running. Byrne has over $1 million in the bank.

And in Kansas’ open-seat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoUS to withdraw from arms control treaty with Russia on Friday: report Overnight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — Senate admonishes Trump on Syria | Trump says 'time will prove' him right over Intel chiefs | Dems demand transparency on border troops | Sexual assault, harassment spike at military academies Trump says time, place chosen for second summit with Kim MORE has been heavily courted by Republicans to leave the Trump administration and run for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsBold and urgent Green New Deal may change Washington’s climate change inertia Mike Pompeo to speak at Missouri-Kansas Forum amid Senate bid speculation Pompeo on talk of Senate bid: 'I have a very full plate as secretary of State' MORE (R-Kan.).

Before entering Trump’s Cabinet, Pompeo was a congressman for six years and still has $990,000 in his House account.

At the committee level, the National Republican Senatorial Committee began 2019 with $7.4 million in the bank, while the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee had $6.1 million.

Dems facing likely primaries build defenses

Some Democratic incumbents are already facing the threat of primary challenges in 2020. But they’ll have the advantage of incumbency and money.

Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.), who has become a frequent target of progressives, ended 2018 with $450,000 cash on hand.

While he doesn’t have a formal challenger, his 2018 primary challenger, Marie Newman, is considering another run after losing by 3 points.

If she decides to run, Newman would initially go into the race with a huge financial disadvantage. At the end of 2018, she had only $70 in the bank, though national groups could decide to again spend heavily on her behalf.

Rep. Stephen Lynch Stephen Francis Lynch5 House Dems likely to attract primary challengers Insurgent Dems amplify push for term limits on party leaders WHIP LIST: Pelosi seeks path to 218 MORE (D-Mass.), who soundly defeated several Democratic challengers in 2018, has plenty of money ready for another primary, with $1.4 million in the bank.

One of his primary challengers, video game developer Brianna Wu, has just $65,000 on hand. Wu has already declared she’ll run against Lynch in 2020 and has hired more staff than last time.

No names have surfaced as primary challenges to Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who’s facing a primary threat from progressive group Justice Democrats. But he has millions stockpiled, with $2.5 million in his account.

And freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTomi Lahren suggests Ocasio-Cortez is successful on Twitter but not 'in real life' Ocasio-Cortez, progressives press Pelosi to not increase DHS funding in any spending deal Costs of the Green New Deal MORE (D-N.Y.), who became a household name after defeating an entrenched incumbent last year, closed out 2018 with nearly $370,000 on hand.

Ocasio-Cortez stunned the political world by defeating Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyGOP compares Ocasio-Cortez to Trump A vacuum being filled by the inexperienced Ocasio-Cortez quotes Rorschach from 'Watchmen' in response to Dem criticism MORE in her 2018 Democratic primary, but there are some rumblings about some Democrats potentially fielding a primary challenge.

Nationally, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party's House campaign arm, outraised its GOP counterpart by $2 million in the last five weeks of 2018.

But the National Republican Congressional Committee ended with $16.5 million on hand, while the DCCC had $5.6 million.