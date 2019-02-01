Sherrod Brown: Howard Schultz is 'a total idiot'

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownThe Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal GOP seeks to turn tables on Dems with BDS, Syria bill Congressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker MORE (D) on Friday slammed former Starbucks CEO and possible 2020 presidential candidate Howard Schultz, calling him a “total idiot.”

Brown made the comments during a stop on his speaking tour in Iowa, a source familiar with his remarks confirmed to The Hill.

"Yeah, I mean you got this idiot Schultz running, maybe,” Brown said. “He’s an idiot, I mean, he’s a total idiot."

In Perry, Iowa, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown called Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who's mulling an independent run for president, "a total idiot," and told a voter "I haven't decided yet," whether or not he'd accept PAC money. pic.twitter.com/YpHdX2pwrO — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 1, 2019

Schultz has floated an independent run at the White House, drawing the ire of several prominent Democrats who fear he could siphon votes away in the race to unseat President Trump Donald John TrumpChristie: Trump apologized after ‘knowingly lying’ during 2016 campaign White House abruptly cancelled meeting with intel chiefs day after contradicting Trump: report Trump denies involvement in Kushner security clearance application MORE.

The billionaire is currently on a book tour as he mulls a possible bid for the White House.

Brown, a three-term senator, is reportedly mulling a presidential bid of his own. He has not officially announced his candidacy, but is on a “Dignity of Work” listening tour in which he is visiting several early primary states.

“Anyone can see how important it is to beat Donald Trump in 2020, and undercutting the Democratic Party is a fool’s errand that only helps keep Trump in power. We can’t mess around here," Brown said in a statement to The Hill. "But where I am really focused is making sure we have a strong Democratic candidate with a record fighting for our progressive values and standing up for the dignity of work."

Brown is seen by some Democrats as a bridge to winning Trump's voters who previously supported former President Obama.