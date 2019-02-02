Howard Schultz viewed unfavorably by Dems, GOP and independents

Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO who has floated an independent run at the White House, is viewed unfavorably by Democrats, Republicans and independents, according to a new poll.

A Change Research poll released Friday found Schultz's favorability sits at just 4 percent across the three groups.

According to the poll, 50 percent of Democratic respondents said they viewed Schultz as "unfavorable," while 43 percent of Republican and 31 percent of independent respondents said the same.

The poll also found that Schultz's name was less well-known among respondents, with 56 percent of those polled saying they had never heard of him or did not have an opinion.

According to the poll, 4 percent of respondents who had an opinion on Schultz rated him as favorably, compared with 40 percent who said they viewed him unfavorably. The poll noted that 42 percent of respondents said they viewed President Trump Donald John TrumpDozens of undocumented workers terminated from Trump properties: report Trump: Pelosi is 'very bad for our country' Dem lawmaker to bring former Trump property undocumented worker to State of the Union MORE favorably, while 52 percent said the opposite.

The poll also found that in almost all cases, Schultz would take away votes from a Democratic nominee.

The poll found that, in a hypothetical match-up, Schultz's presence in the 2020 presidential race would take “an average of four points away from what the Democratic candidate receives in a two-way race, while taking just 1 [percent] away from Donald Trump.”

Change Research surveyed 1,338 likely 2020 voters between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The margin of error is 2.7 percentage points.