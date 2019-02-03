Dem 2020 hopeful Buttigieg defends White House bid: 'It's a leap for anybody'

Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Ind., said on Sunday that he understands the "audacity of somebody like me" running for president.

"But frankly, it's a leap for anybody, anybody who arrives behind that desk," Buttigieg added on ABC's "This Week."

"And yet, all of the people who have had that job have been mortals who just bring their experience to the table."

.@GStephanopoulos: "It's a big leap from Mayor of South Bend ... Do you know what you don't know about being president?"



Pete Buttigieg: "I get the audacity of somebody like me talking about running for this office, but frankly, it's elite for anybody" https://t.co/4sQvjfesYA pic.twitter.com/dNCRuhsTpb — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 3, 2019

Buttigieg, who announced his candidacy for president earlier this month is openly gay, a Harvard graduate and a lieutenant in the Navy Reserve.

He also said on ABC that he believes his experience as a mayor would be useful in the White House.

“My experience is that of guiding a city through a transformation," Buttigieg said. "I think a mayor at any level has the kind of executive, frontline government experience — and by the way, problem-solving experience — that we need more in Washington right now.”