Reid praises Warren, stops short of endorsement

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) said in an interview published Sunday that he won't endorse Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for president, but added that he is willing to do anything else to help her.

Reid told the Boston Globe that he didn't discourage Warren from running for president and said he thinks "the world of her."

“She’s a good person. I think the world of her. My Nevada politics keep me from publicly endorsing her, which I will not do. But anything I can do to help Elizabeth Warren short of the endorsement, I will do," he said.

Reid appointed Warren in 2014 to a Senate leadership position and encouraged her to run for president following the election of President Trump, according to The New York Times Magazine.

Warren, who in December launched an exploratory committee for president, is expected to soon officially launch her presidential campaign. She wrote last week on Twitter that she will be "making a BIG announcement about my 2020 plans" on Feb. 9.

"One month ago today, we launched this exploratory committee to build a grassroots movement to level the playing field. On Sat, February 9, I’ll be making a BIG announcement about my 2020 plans. Sign up now to be the first to know where I'll be making it," she tweeted.