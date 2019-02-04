Poll: Biden leads Dems by 11 points in Iowa

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKamala Harris: She offers experience, diversity — and a double-edged position on law and order Schumer aide dismissed last year over 'inappropriate encounters' Booker snags first Senate endorsement MORE leads the field of potential Democratic presidential candidates by double digits among likely Iowa caucusgoers, according to a new poll.

An Emerson College poll published Saturday found that Biden has the support of 29 percent of the planned caucusgoers surveyed, well ahead of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTaxing the rich becomes hot topic of debate for 2020 hopefuls Kamala Harris: She offers experience, diversity — and a double-edged position on law and order Tulsi Gabbard officially launches 2020 campaign MORE (D-Calif.), who has the backing of 18 percent of likely caucusgoers polled.

Biden has not yet announced a bid for president but has said he is likely to make the decision shortly.

The poll was based on interviews with 260 likely caucusgoers and has a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points. The interviews were conducted Jan. 30-Feb. 2.

Following Biden and Harris in the poll is Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOcasio-Cortez holds call with UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Progressives pulling a bait-and-switch with 'Medicare for All' Taxing the rich becomes hot topic of debate for 2020 hopefuls MORE (I-Vt.) with 15 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with 11 percent. No other candidate received more than 6 percent of support.

Sanders, who ran against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTaxing the rich becomes hot topic of debate for 2020 hopefuls Ocasio-Cortez: Northam should resign, his defenders 'deserve scrutiny' 'Roger Stone did nothing wrong': Stone greeted with chants, applause at Women for Trump 2020 campaign kickoff MORE in the 2016 Democratic Primary, also has not yet announced a White House bid.

Harris announced last month that she is running for the Democratic nomination, while Warren launched an exploratory committee in December and is expected to soon formally launch her campaign.

The Emerson College poll also found that Biden is the only Democratic front-runner who would defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpCivil rights figures kick off Super Bowl with coin toss Congress can avoid trumped up national emergency declaration Howard Dean calls for Northam to resign, rips GOP over 'double standard' MORE in a head-to-head match-up among Iowa voters.

The poll shows 51 percent of respondents backing Biden and 49 percent supporting Trump.

That subset of the poll was based on interviews with 831 registered voters Jan. 30-Feb. 2 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.